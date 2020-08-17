AEV Outpost II Is the Awesome Jeep Wrangler Conversion You Can’t Have

5 U.K. Orders Are Open for VW ID.3 1st, Costs More Than a Nissan Leaf e+

Volkswagen ID.3 “Cross” Doesn’t Look Half Bad, Doesn’t Make Sense Either

Following the Beetle and Golf, Volkswagen has nominated the MEB modular EV architecture as the company’s “third major chapter of strategic importance.” Coincidence or not, the electric revolution came in the wake of Dieselgate. 29 photos



Germany has raised plug-in incentives in 2019 and again in 2020, and the savings are considerable by all accounts. Electric vehicles that retail at up to 40,000 euros are eligible for a grand of 9,000 euros, but what does that mean for the



Volkswagen, however, knows they can’t stop here. This gets us to the ID.3 Cross from pixel artist EV with jacked-up suspension and some crossover-influenced styling for the exterior. It’s not bad at all in this color combo, but it doesn’t make too much financial sense either.



You see, Volkswagen is preparing to unveil the ID.4 for Europe and the U.S. as well as the first high-riding model of the MEB family. A compact crossover with similar styling to the ID.3 and a dual-motor option, the newcomer will enter production by the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year if all goes to plan.



The ID.4 also happens to be the first truly global MEB model because it will be manufactured in the United States and China as well, encroaching on Tesla’s commercial success. On that note, the photos following the rendering in the gallery depict pre-production prototypes of the When all is said and done, however, the ID.3 compact hatchback is a worthy challenger to the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, and Tesla Model 3 to a certain degree. There’s growing demand for affordable EVs in Europe, and Volkswagen couldn’t have rolled out the first member of the MEB family at a better time than now.Germany has raised plug-in incentives in 2019 and again in 2020, and the savings are considerable by all accounts. Electric vehicles that retail at up to 40,000 euros are eligible for a grand of 9,000 euros, but what does that mean for the ID.3 ? Well, the government and auto industry are much obliged to foot that bill for the two most basic trim levels of the compact hatchback, translating to as little as €26,575.Volkswagen, however, knows they can’t stop here. This gets us to the ID.3 Cross from pixel artist Kleber Silva, a speculative rendering of the lil’with jacked-up suspension and some crossover-influenced styling for the exterior. It’s not bad at all in this color combo, but it doesn’t make too much financial sense either.You see, Volkswagen is preparing to unveil the ID.4 for Europe and the U.S. as well as the first high-riding model of the MEB family. A compact crossover with similar styling to the ID.3 and a dual-motor option, the newcomer will enter production by the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year if all goes to plan.The ID.4 also happens to be the first truly global MEB model because it will be manufactured in the United States and China as well, encroaching on Tesla’s commercial success. On that note, the photos following the rendering in the gallery depict pre-production prototypes of the ID.4 for China and a camouflaged prototype from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.