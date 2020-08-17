autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 

Volkswagen ID.3 “Cross” Doesn’t Look Half Bad, Doesn’t Make Sense Either

17 Aug 2020, 15:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Following the Beetle and Golf, Volkswagen has nominated the MEB modular EV architecture as the company’s “third major chapter of strategic importance.” Coincidence or not, the electric revolution came in the wake of Dieselgate.
29 photos
Volkswagen ID.3 Cross renderingVolkswagen ID.3 Cross rendering2021 Volkswagen ID.4 for China2021 Volkswagen ID.4 for ChinaLeaked Chinese-spec VW ID.4Leaked Chinese-spec VW ID.4Leaked Chinese-spec VW ID.4Leaked Chinese-spec VW ID.4Leaked Chinese-spec VW ID.4Volkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production PrototypeVolkswagen ID.4 Near-Production Prototype
When all is said and done, however, the ID.3 compact hatchback is a worthy challenger to the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, and Tesla Model 3 to a certain degree. There’s growing demand for affordable EVs in Europe, and Volkswagen couldn’t have rolled out the first member of the MEB family at a better time than now.

Germany has raised plug-in incentives in 2019 and again in 2020, and the savings are considerable by all accounts. Electric vehicles that retail at up to 40,000 euros are eligible for a grand of 9,000 euros, but what does that mean for the ID.3? Well, the government and auto industry are much obliged to foot that bill for the two most basic trim levels of the compact hatchback, translating to as little as €26,575.

Volkswagen, however, knows they can’t stop here. This gets us to the ID.3 Cross from pixel artist Kleber Silva, a speculative rendering of the lil’ EV with jacked-up suspension and some crossover-influenced styling for the exterior. It’s not bad at all in this color combo, but it doesn’t make too much financial sense either.

You see, Volkswagen is preparing to unveil the ID.4 for Europe and the U.S. as well as the first high-riding model of the MEB family. A compact crossover with similar styling to the ID.3 and a dual-motor option, the newcomer will enter production by the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year if all goes to plan.

The ID.4 also happens to be the first truly global MEB model because it will be manufactured in the United States and China as well, encroaching on Tesla’s commercial success. On that note, the photos following the rendering in the gallery depict pre-production prototypes of the ID.4 for China and a camouflaged prototype from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 rendering Volkswagen ID.3 design study Volkswagen ID.4 crossover Volkswagen
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day