Volkswagen e-up! City Car Reimagined With ID.3 Front Fascia, T-Cross Taillights

Remember when the up! was introduced in 2011? Volkswagen’s smallest car is joined at the hip with the Fox and Lupo, and despite its somewhat high price tag and low equipment levels, the A-segment hatchback is a cracking little city dweller.
However, this type of vehicle isn’t as popular in the Old Continent as it used to be during the time of the Lupo. The peeps in Wolfsburg tried to turn things around with the e-up! option, but still, the on-paper specifications leave much to be desired.
For the 2020 model year, the e-up! got a little better thanks to 13.6 more kWh than before, translating to 260 kilometers (162 miles) of range on a full charge. For a city car, that’s more than you can ask. Its diminutive size is also worthy of taking into consideration if you’re living in a notoriously congested city like London or Paris.
Still, don’t you think that Volkswagen could do better in terms of exterior styling? The up! and e-up! don’t shy away from showing their age, and this gets us to the more modern roster of Volkswagen cars and crossovers. In the vision of Kleber Silva, the electric hatchback would look better with an ID.3 front and T-Cross rear.
The pixel artist’s rendering brings a breath of fresh air to the boring design of the A-segment model, but Volkswagen doesn’t intend to follow suit for a particularly simple reason. The German automaker intends to focus on the MEB platform and ID. series of models thanks to more modern battery and e-motor technologies as well as greater profit margins. After all, a compact car is more profitable for a volume-oriented automaker than a vehicle with the footprint of the e-up!
Going forward, Vee-Dub may keep the e-up! in production as the company’s most affordable EV. The internal combustion-engined up! as well as the Skoda Citigo and SEAT Mii are expected to be phased out in 2022, leaving only the Citigo e IV and Mii Electric to roll off the assembly line. All three are manufactured in Bratislava, Slovakia at the plant where the Touareg, Q7, Q8, and Cayenne are also made.
