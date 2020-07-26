Volkswagen ID.3 Video Review Goes In-Depth on the German Electric Hatchback

Remember when the ID.3 was fresh out of the oven? Volkswagen made it clear that it’s the “third revolution” in its history after the Beetle and Golf, but the compact hatchback with rear-wheel drive has yet to challenge the best-selling EVs out there. To the point, the Germans still play second fiddle to Tesla, Nissan, and Renault.
Volkswagen didn’t fare too well with the initial roll-out of the ID.3 either. In addition to software-related trouble, the Wolfsburg-based automaker launched the long-anticipated model in a high-priced specification known as the 1ST edition.
However, there are plenty of good points about the ID.3 that Autogefuhl has highlighted in the most in-depth video review of the newcomer to date. Over the course of 44 minutes, Thomas Majchrzak takes you through the not-so-great details as well, and these include the exterior, interior, as well as the driving experience.
The design, for example, “can split opinion” according to Tom because it’s futuristic compared to conventional VWs and a high-roof affair like a multi-purpose vehicle. Opening the driver’s door of the 1ST edition isn’t exactly satisfying once you touch the hard plastic on the door card. Such quality is understandable in the case of the entry-level version that starts at less than 30,000 euros, but not this fellow here.
High-gloss trim on the door, dashboard, and steering wheel is another questionable decision from Volkswagen’s part. Not only does this finish serve as a magnet for fingerprints, but it’s easy to scratch even when you’re washing or cleaning the car. Because the ID.3 is “CO2 neutral” according to its maker, the upholstery on the seats may also polarize opinion both in terms of looks and long-term durability.
Autogefuhl isn’t too impressed with the angle of the rear seat’s bottom, but the raised roofline is more than welcomed thanks to the headroom it offers. As far as the driving is concerned, the most impressive part is the autonomy the ID.3 offers on expressways and highways. Volkswagen offers Level 3 hardware, but obviously, a fair share of that semi-autonomous driving suite comes at an additional cost.
On that note, press play and enjoy the ins and outs of a fully-loaded ID.3 1ST.
