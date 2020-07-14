Volkswagen ID.3 Goes on Sale on July 20, Electric Mayhem Begins

The time has come for Tesla to finally feel the pressure, and not from some other startup with big dreams, but from an established carmaker, one with so much power and wealth that it could run anyone else into the ground. It’s Volkswagen we’re talking about, and their first salvo in the coming war is called the ID.3.
Well received when it was first shown, the electric hatchback comes into this world with a few aces up its sleeve. The most important of them all is its availability with more than one battery options, something that will open up whole new segments, including (and perhaps most importantly) fleets.
The threat of the ID.3 to Tesla’s supremacy (at least on the Old Continent) has been looming for more than half a year now, but it will get real on July 20. It is then when the carmaker will begin selling the car through dealerships in Europe, with a plethora of seven pre-configured models and two battery sizes (the third would be added at a later date). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in October.
The ID.3 ProPerformance is the cheapest of the lot. It packs a 58 kWh battery that gives it a range of 420 km (261 miles) and will retail from €35,574.
At the opposite end of the spectrum sits the ID.3 Tour, packing the largest battery available, the 77 kWh version that could go as far as 550 km on a single charge (342 miles). It sells for €45,917.
“We are overwhelmed by the loyalty shown by so many pre-bookers. A large majority of these customers have already ordered their 1ST from dealers. Other customers, who have had to wait for the start of production sales, will now be able to order. From July 20, they can choose between seven preconfigured ID.3 models with the most popular features at their dealerships,” said in a statement Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales.
Full details on the ID.3 versions available can be found in the press release section below.
