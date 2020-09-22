Volkswagen ID.4 Lights Detailed in Extreme Close Up Photos

There’s an increasing amount of chatter these days about Volkswagen’s second full electric vehicle, and the first to soon reach American soil, the ID.4. That’s because the new kid on the EV block is scheduled for a full reveal on Wednesday, September 23.
With one day left, we first learned courtesy of VW America the ID.4 will sell with three years of unlimited and free charging from Electrify America. And now, thanks to the European division, we got our closest look yet at the crossover’s exterior lighting solution.
Visually, there aren't that many secrets left when it comes to the ID.4. Volkswagen chose the same revealing camouflage (albeit in a different color scheme) it used for the ID.3, and that means we know the shape, the size, and even the lines of the electric vehicle.
The lighting solutions were no secret either, as the Germans did not bother to cover them when showing images of the SUV. This time though we get highly detailed shots of both the head- and rear lights.
Both come with LEDs that will be offered as standard for the ID.4 variants, but there are optional units that should make the EV stand out even more in the crowd.
IQ.Light is how Volkswagen calls the hardware that can be specified up front. Using eleven individual LEDs on each headlight, they do the job they are supposed to do, but also greet the driver as he approaches the car by swiveling up, as if the SUV “opens its eyes.”
At the back future owners can go for the 3D LED tail light clusters with dynamic turn signal, the first time a VW vehicle is fitted with such a technology.
“Light is the new chrome,” said in a statement Klaus Zyciora, Volkswagen Group Head of Design.
“Light plays a major role, especially for an electric vehicle. It represents energy and electricity, but also warmth and safety. Light is a perfect symbol for the mobility of the future.”
