A Biker's Worst Case Scenario Just Got a Lot Less Scary Thanks to Bosch

3 Volkswagen Beetle Targa 4S Looks Like the 911's Affordable Cousin

More on this:

This 1965 Volkswagen Beetle Barn Find Shows What Old-School Cool Really Means

If old-school cool is your thing, how about a ’65 Volkswagen Beetle that’s now being auctioned off online and which you might be able to take home at a really good price? 26 photos



Sure, it needs some improvements, but this isn’t by any means surprising given it’s a ’65 Beetle that we’re talking about here. And as per the



The sunroof seems to be working and the engine starts, but some fixes are still needed under the hood.



“I was able to get it to run around the garage today, see the video below, but I will still be listing this bug as a non running project as it was sitting prior to today and I do recommend going through it before enjoying,” the eBay seller explains.



The car comes with 87,302 miles (140,495 km) on the clock and a Florida matching title is available.



The 1965 Beetle is the model that received an important overhaul in terms of looks, as Volkswagen revised several exterior parts, including the windows, which are now larger than before. For example, the windshield is slightly curved and is 11 percent bigger than the one used on the previous Beetle models. The rear side windows increased by 17.5 percent, while the rear window was nearly 20 percent larger on the 1965 model.



At first glance, there’s nothing that can’t be repaired on this Beetle, so with the right restoration process, it could become quite a looker. As said, the car is being auctioned off on eBay, and at the time of writing, the highest bid is $6,100. This Beetle was discovered in a private collection, according to the new owner of the car who’s now selling it online. It comes with a matching pan and body tag, and the body seems to be in a rather decent condition.Sure, it needs some improvements, but this isn’t by any means surprising given it’s a ’65 Beetle that we’re talking about here. And as per the eBay listing, it comes with some rust, pits, dents, and scratches, but judging from the photo gallery, there’s nothing that you couldn’t fix as part of a proper restoration project.The sunroof seems to be working and the engine starts, but some fixes are still needed under the hood.“I was able to get it to run around the garage today, see the video below, but I will still be listing this bug as a non running project as it was sitting prior to today and I do recommend going through it before enjoying,” the eBay seller explains.The car comes with 87,302 miles (140,495 km) on the clock and a Florida matching title is available.The 1965 Beetle is the model that received an important overhaul in terms of looks, as Volkswagen revised several exterior parts, including the windows, which are now larger than before. For example, the windshield is slightly curved and is 11 percent bigger than the one used on the previous Beetle models. The rear side windows increased by 17.5 percent, while the rear window was nearly 20 percent larger on the 1965 model.At first glance, there’s nothing that can’t be repaired on this Beetle, so with the right restoration process, it could become quite a looker. As said, the car is being auctioned off on eBay, and at the time of writing, the highest bid is $6,100.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.