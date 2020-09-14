Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Compact Hatchback Makeover With Volkswagen ID.3 Cues

Can you believe Ford is at its third series-production EV with the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover? Before it, the Blue Oval had the Focus Electric and Ranger EV, two models that didn’t sell well, nor did they make a mark the industry like Tesla did.
Going forward, the Ford Motor Company plans to go all in with the F-150 EV and subsequent models. One of those is the Volkswagen ID.3 if you can believe it, but with a different body shell, Ford logos, and a slightly redesigned cockpit. The unlikely partnership stems from Volkswagen tapping the American automaker for the Ranger’s platform, and in exchange, the Blue Oval can use the ID.3 platform.
The collaboration goes so deep that Ford expects to sell “600,000 electric vehicles” on the German automaker’s EV architecture in the six-year period starting in 2023. There’s also talk that a second MEB model – a sub-Mustang Mach-E crossover the size of the ID.4 – is coming after a hatchback the size of the ID.3.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva focused his Photoshop skills on the first of two American EVs with German underpinnings, and truth be told, the Mach-E front fascia suits this body style rather well. Even the rear end looks interesting thanks to Escape-like taillights, contrasting well with the black-painted liftgate of the compact hatch.
The reason Ford has high expectations of this collaboration is simple if you look at the big picture. European countries will adopt a 95-gram fleet average target for CO2 emissions in 2021, and the near future will be even harder for the internal combustion engine in this part of the world. Given these challenges, industry experts look forward to increasing electric adoption by the end of the decade.
As far as the phase-out of fossil fuel is concerned, Norway leads the rankings by banning the sale of ICE vehicles in 2025. Iceland and Sweden will follow suit in 2030, the United Kingdom in 2032 or 2035, and France in 2040 at the latest.
Greater EV adoption is nice in theory, but European countries that declared war on gasoline and diesel should be aware that the charging infrastructure also needs to be upgraded in terms of charging rates as well as the number of stations. Little by little, however, the inevitable is certain to happen to the detriment of fossil fuels.
