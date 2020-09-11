3 Suzuki Jimny EV Imagined With Two Electric Motors and Next-Generation Styling

2 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Is Here to Shame Its Rivals

More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco “Black Label” Rendered With Black Everything

In the automotive world, special editions aren’t what they used to be. These days, even a paint job that’s otherwise unavailable in the automaker’s lineup can be considered special, and this brings us to a murdered-out Bronco. 10 photos



The closest color that Ford offers is Shadow Black, followed by Carbonized Gray. Both finishes are available on every trim level from the Base to the Badlands while the First Edition makes do without them. What’s not so great about the Bronco in this specification is how easy the exterior paint can be damaged.



By nature, black absorbs most of the light that comes into contact with it whereas white reflects it. Swirling and clearcoat scratches are easily noticeable, as is dirt, but on the upside, black paint blemishes are easy to touch up since this color doesn’t send much light to one’s eyes. As a side note, black is often quoted as



It’s not hard to understand black’s popularity, more so if you take a look at all those Black and Midnight editions from American and foreign automakers. Ford’s luxury division, Lincoln, even has a trim level and a membership called Black Label that enhances the ownership experience with a few perks and benefits.



Turning our attention back to the Bronco, the Blue Oval has been beaten by Fiat Chrysler in terms of electrified options thanks to the introduction of the Wrangler 4xe. The 2.0-liter turbo of the Jeep, however, is likely to be overshadowed by PHEV .



Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the second quarter of 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Bronco starts at $28,500 and $33,200 for the Base in two- and four-door specifications. The Sasquatch Package’s pricing hasn’t been confirmed so far, but it’s estimated at $5,000 for most trims and $2,500 for the Badlands. “Black Label” is how pixel artist HIYLITE DESIGN calls his creation, and in the real world, such a model would fly off the dealership floor faster than a pitch by professional baseball player Aroldis Chapman. From the paintwork to the wheels, full-size spare on the tailgate, and removable roof panels, the four-wheel-drive utility vehicle definitely looks like a stealthy machine in all black.The closest color that Ford offers is Shadow Black, followed by Carbonized Gray. Both finishes are available on every trim level from the Base to the Badlands while the First Edition makes do without them. What’s not so great about the Bronco in this specification is how easy the exterior paint can be damaged.By nature, black absorbs most of the light that comes into contact with it whereas white reflects it. Swirling and clearcoat scratches are easily noticeable, as is dirt, but on the upside, black paint blemishes are easy to touch up since this color doesn’t send much light to one’s eyes. As a side note, black is often quoted as the second most popular color for automobiles in the U. S. of A. after white.It’s not hard to understand black’s popularity, more so if you take a look at all those Black and Midnight editions from American and foreign automakers. Ford’s luxury division, Lincoln, even has a trim level and a membership called Black Label that enhances the ownership experience with a few perks and benefits.Turning our attention back to the Bronco, the Blue Oval has been beaten by Fiat Chrysler in terms of electrified options thanks to the introduction of the Wrangler 4xe. The 2.0-liter turbo of the Jeep, however, is likely to be overshadowed by more displacement and probably more cylinders for the BroncoScheduled to arrive at dealerships in the second quarter of 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Bronco starts at $28,500 and $33,200 for the Base in two- and four-door specifications. The Sasquatch Package’s pricing hasn’t been confirmed so far, but it’s estimated at $5,000 for most trims and $2,500 for the Badlands.