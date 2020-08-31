Suzuki Jimny EV Imagined With Two Electric Motors and Next-Generation Styling

As opposed to other Japanese automakers, Suzuki is trailing behind in terms of electrification. Only mild-hybrid powertrains are available at the time of writing, and as fate would have it, the Jimny has yet to be treated to the fuel-saving technology with 12- or 48-volt electrification.
Suzuki took a bit of a hit when the Samurai was discontinued from the United States market, and the same can be said about the Jimny in the European Union. “Very limited numbers” of the little mountain goat are available in the Old Continent for 2020, and you can blame the maximum fleet average of 95 grams of carbon-dioxide emissions for this state of affairs.
You see, Europe fines automaker 95 euros - per vehicle - for every gram of CO2 above that target. Given that the Jimny produces 154 grams per kilometer under the WLTP, it’s no wonder why availability has been limited.
Expected to return in 2021 as a light commercial vehicle under N1 legislation, the mini-SUV is far from dead. Be that as it may, pixel artist Aryan Hosseinalipour imagined the Jimny as an all-electric vehicle with a skateboard chassis that integrates the lithium-ion battery into the floor and a pair of electric motors for e-AWD with intelligent torque vectoring technology.
“A compact electric SUV with amazing off-road capabilities for emissions-free adventurous journeys,” the e-Jimny also features different styling from the outgoing generation. The enclosed grille and Wrangler-esque bumper stand out, along with square-cut wheel wells and a panoramic moonroof.
Extremely slim A- and B-pillars add to the futuristic theme of the all-electric rendering, and one of the most interesting styling artifices is how the A-pillars are connected to the roof rails for a very flush design. Of course, the zero-emissions Jimny also features a full-size spare on the tailgate.
Last time we’ve heard anything about the 2021 model, Suzuki was rumored to roll out a four-door body style in India where the Jimny used to be called Gypsy a long time ago. The speculation, however, came to an end thanks to Maruti Suzuki. According to the Indian automaker, the larger option won’t happen and neither will the three-door Jimny because it’s a niche segment.
