2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Is Here to Shame Its Rivals

A daredevil by trade, the Jeep Wrangler has seldom been lauded for its eco-friendliness. Not because it is an enemy of the environment per se, but because that’s not really the thing that matters the most in the iconic offroader.
The times we live in being as they are, it was only a matter of time before Jeep started talking more about miles per gallon. And what better way to bring the mpg number to something you can be proud of than by adding some electricity into the mix?
4xe is how Jeep calls its line of plug-in hybrids. The branch was spun off from the main family of Jeeps not long ago, being introduced on the Renegade and Compass sold in Europe – deliveries of both have begun there this summer.
As of this week, America is getting an even more impressive 4xe, after the moniker was attached to the Wrangler.
Translated into words we understand and like, 4xe means a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 17 kWh battery pack beneath the second-row seats.
Described as the “most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever,” the 4xe churns out 375 horsepower and can drive in all electric mode for 25 miles (40 km). With this much zero-emissions motoring, the mileage of the Wrangler jumps to 50 MPGe (4.7-liters/100 km).
Going at least partially electric does not mean the Wrangler is growing soft. The off-road nature of the vehicle remains the most important, and the 4xe benefits from all the tech available for the range. The new off-roader will be available in three versions, 4xe, Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 4xe. Sahara and Rubicon are full-time 4x4s, and come equipped with Dana 44 axles front and rear, Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, and optionally a Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential.
You can read the full details on the Wrangler 4xe in the press release section below. Launch date and pricing have not been announced.
