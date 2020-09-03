2021 Volkswagen Tiguan X SUV Coupe Revealed With R Line Exterior Package

Remember what BMW rolled out in 2007? The Concept X6 is the culprit that paved the way for the coupe utility vehicle, marketed as a sports activity coupe even though it has five doors and the design is… let’s say polarizing. The Bavarian automaker, however, has a lot of competition in this segment in this day and age.
The latest contender is called Tiguan X, which is Volkswagen jargon for coupe SUV. Based on the compact-sized crossover the German automaker sells worldwide, the Tiguan X will start production in China as a 2021 model.
380 TSI 4Motion is how the specification in the photo gallery is called, packing a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo with 220 PS and 380 Nm (217 horsepower rand 280 pound-feet) as well as a seven-speed DSG. The dual-clutch transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to all four corners with the help of 4Motion, and at launch, a lesser engine option with 186 PS (183 horsepower) will also be available.
Developed and produced in cooperation with the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, the Tiguan X measures 4,764 millimeters in length. That’s 185.6 inches, which means that it slots over the normal- and long-wheelbase versions of the Tiguan. The wheelbase measures 2,791 millimeters or 109.9 inches, and as expected, you’re looking at a two-row crossover instead of a family hauler.
Revised from the B-pillars rearward, the Tiguan with the X features a sloping roof and a raked rear window complemented by a lip spoiler on the liftgate. Chromed roof rails and exhaust finishers are included in the R Line specification, which also includes a badge in the front grille and the larger wheels with a dual-spoke design.
Arrow-shaped elements for the taillights, a fake rear diffuser, and door handles that complement the shoulder line are meant to make the Tiguan X a sporty vehicle, though that’s certainly not the case. A full-on R doesn't have chances of happening, but a plug-in hybrid may be launched sometime in 2021 under the automaker’s GTE nomenclature.
