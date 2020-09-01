2021 Ford Bronco “Bullitt” Digitally Envisioned With Dark Highland Green Paint

1968 is when Bullitt rolled out with the King of Cool in the starring role, elevating the Ford Mustang GT 390 to new heights. Believe it or not, that car changed owners for $3.4 million in January at the Mecum Kissimmee auction in Florida.
It’s hard to get one’s head around that kind of money for a movie car, but then again, Steve McQueen’s legacy had something to do with it. The lovely paint job – a dark shade of green – also makes that GT 390 stand out from its peers.
The Blue Oval revived the Bullitt for the 2019 model year, charging quite a few more dollar bills over the GT Fastback for obvious reasons. In addition to the nameplate and exterior color, the Coyote V8 develops a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow thanks to Ford Performance know-how. The special edition, however, will leave us at the end of 2020 to make room for the Mustang Mach 1.
Going forward, could the Bullitt nameplate be revived for another special edition? Of course, it will, but not for the Bronco imagined by pixel artist Actev Design. Also gifted with red leather upholstery for the seats and beadlock wheels wrapped in off-road rubber shoes, the rendering certainly looks like an interesting proposition for the customizing community.
Product managers at Ford are aware that crosshairs badges on the tailgate and steering wheel of the Bronco would dilute everything that Bullitt stands for. The Bronco and Mustang may be icons for the automotive industry in two extremely different segments, but only the Mustang can also be a Bullitt.
It’s possible to recreate Dark Highland Green at a specialized shop in order to make you Bronco unique, but as expected, the finish won’t be a perfect match to that of the special edition of the GT Fastback or the GT 390 from the blockbuster movie. B5 is the codename for this color, and Ford won’t sell it to you regardless of how much you’re prepared to pay for it. There is, however, another way of getting around this issue.
Remember the previous generation of the Ranger, the one from 1998 to 2012? How about the Dark Highland Green metallic known as PX? Yup, that color should do the trick as well if you’re planning to create your very own “Bronco Bullitt.”
