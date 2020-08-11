2021 Ford Bronco Helps a Stuck Jeep Wrangler Rubicon on Hell’s Revenge

Let’s face it, off-roading isn’t for everyone. The Ford Motor Company’s test drivers – those guys who scraped and scratched three Bronco prototypes – are perfect case examples. However, it should be highlighted that any 4x4 can get stuck.
Hell’s Revenge, for example, is a difficult trail although a bit short at 6.5 miles in length. The hazardous terrain is the reason why a maximum speed limit of 15 mph is recommended, and driving off designated roads and trails is a misdemeanor that translates to a fine, imprisonment, and/or forfeiture of the vehicle. Yikes!
In this picture – brought to you by the lovely peeps at the Bronco Club of America – we can see that a Jeep Wrangler with the Rubicon package got stuck on quite a slippery rock. So slippery that those wheels appear to be spinning in vain, smoking themselves out. Further up the slope on fairly level ground, an all-new Bronco is lending a helping hand in the guise of towing cable. However, look at the man on the right.
Yup, that’s the remote to an electric winch on the front bumper of the Jeep. The high-strength cable is anchored to the Bronco, but still, there’s only one word to describe this fabulous picture and heartwarming situation. “Camaraderie,” as in mutual trust and friendship between fellow off-road enthusiasts on the trail.
It’s easy to fall into the trap set by Ford and Jeep, taking sides without regard to the bigger picture. The 2021 model year has finally brought some diversity to this segment with the arrival of the Bronco, and at the end of the day, both SUVs have their demographics and appeal. Or do they? Well, Ford has the answer to that.
Remember when Jim Farley said that the Bronco is “much superior” to the Wrangler? The chief operating officer – and chief executive officer from October 1st – also let it slip that “we’re the number one cross-shopped brand with Jeep.”
Given that Ford has pushed back the start of delivery for the all-new Bronco and that some customers are expected to get their SUVs in 2022, it’s easy to tell that a certain someone was bluffing. Instead of waiting, there’s no denying that some reservation holders will cancel their deposits in order to buy a Wrangler Rubicon.
On that note, Jeep will roll out a plug-in hybrid option before Ford does. Come 2021, it’s also possible that the Wrangler will receive a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 previewed by a concept as well as a pre-production prototype.
In this picture – brought to you by the lovely peeps at the Bronco Club of America – we can see that a Jeep Wrangler with the Rubicon package got stuck on quite a slippery rock. So slippery that those wheels appear to be spinning in vain, smoking themselves out. Further up the slope on fairly level ground, an all-new Bronco is lending a helping hand in the guise of towing cable. However, look at the man on the right.
Yup, that’s the remote to an electric winch on the front bumper of the Jeep. The high-strength cable is anchored to the Bronco, but still, there’s only one word to describe this fabulous picture and heartwarming situation. “Camaraderie,” as in mutual trust and friendship between fellow off-road enthusiasts on the trail.
It’s easy to fall into the trap set by Ford and Jeep, taking sides without regard to the bigger picture. The 2021 model year has finally brought some diversity to this segment with the arrival of the Bronco, and at the end of the day, both SUVs have their demographics and appeal. Or do they? Well, Ford has the answer to that.
Remember when Jim Farley said that the Bronco is “much superior” to the Wrangler? The chief operating officer – and chief executive officer from October 1st – also let it slip that “we’re the number one cross-shopped brand with Jeep.”
Given that Ford has pushed back the start of delivery for the all-new Bronco and that some customers are expected to get their SUVs in 2022, it’s easy to tell that a certain someone was bluffing. Instead of waiting, there’s no denying that some reservation holders will cancel their deposits in order to buy a Wrangler Rubicon.
On that note, Jeep will roll out a plug-in hybrid option before Ford does. Come 2021, it’s also possible that the Wrangler will receive a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 previewed by a concept as well as a pre-production prototype.
The new 2021 Bronco to the rescue in Moab. Our 1st JET (Jeep Extraction Team) driver earning their wings.Posted by Bronco Club of America on Monday, August 10, 2020