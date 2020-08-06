Watch the 2021 Ford Bronco “Dig” With Trail Turn Assist

5 From the Rumor Mill: 2021 Ford Bronco Reservations Topped 230,000 in Two Weeks

Trail Turn Assist, for example, uses torque vectoring to reduce turn radiuses by a mind-boggling 40 percent. The Bronco Nation uploaded a video on YouTube of a prototype with this system, controlled from the HERO switches on the dashboard.I can’t tell you how many three-point turns are on the menu when you’re driving the Wrangler on a narrow trail. But by locking the inside rear wheel during cornering, the Bronco makes these butt-pucker moments off the beaten path a bit of a breeze.The second photograph in the gallery is there to showcase where the HERO switches are located. Just above the SYNC 3 or SYNC 4 infotainment system, to be more precise. From left to right, the buttons are labeled with icons that stand for front-diff lock, rear-diff lock, Trail Turn Assist,off, and the hazard lights.What comes as a bit of a disappointment is that Trail Turn Assist won’t be available on the seven-speed manual transmission with a crawler gear instead of overdrive. Ford has developed the system with the 10R80 torque-converter automatic in mind, and the Sasquatch off-road package is exclusive with this transmission as well.For many years now, we’ve known this feature – or technique, to be blunt – as the dig. The science behind it is rather simple. The driver locks one axle, leaves the other in neutral, and installs a second parking brake to lock up the rear wheel of choice. Toyota, on the other hand, has a similar system to Trail Turn Assist in the full-size Land Cruiser but it’s marketed as Turn Assist Control.Last, but certainly not least, here’s a question for you. What is The Bronco Nation and why do they have so much unique content on the all-new Bronco ? The answer to that is external marketing agency Jackson Dawson, which runs the “independent enthusiast community” from the shadows on behalf of the Ford Motor Company.