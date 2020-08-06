Unimog U 4000 Survivor’s Truck Comes with Built-In Crane and 218 HP of Power

Perhaps this year more than any other time, people and starting to ponder the value of a life on the road. After all, the only safe way to have a vacation in 2020 is stay secluded, with only the closest family members around. But how can you do that and stay mobile at the same time?
The so-called expedition vehicles are one way of doing it. Much larger and more capable than camper vans, expedition vehicles come loaded with all the amenities needed for prolonged survival in the wild, but also with off-road capabilities vans will probably never match.
Technically, expedition vehicles are not made as such from a factory’s line. Most of them are conversions of existing trucks, and the list of suitable platforms is quite large. At its top is Daimler’s Unimog.
The one in the gallery above is one of the largest in the lineup, the Unimog U 4000, converted into a survivalist’s machine by a group called Unicat. It’s a 6x6 all-rounder with the ability to house a small family in times of need or fun.
The drivetrain hardware is prety much stock. The Unimog is powered by a 218 hp engine (not that impressive, but it'll get you places thanks to the 6x6 drive) linked to an 8 -speed transmission with Telligent gearshift, and draws its fuel from two tanks capable of holding 540 liters (142 gallons) of fuel.
The back of the truck has been modified and turned into an at least temporary house. Sandwich plate panels of fiberglass composite make up the walls and roof, and are dotted with burglarproof windows and a skylight. On top of it sits the roof-mounted spare wheel rack, accesible by means of a built-in crane.
Extreme as the truck looks on the outside, the interior is pure coziness. In there you can find the kitchen (equipped with stainless steel sink, 2-plate induction cooker, microwave with oven and grill, and a 130 liter/ 34 gallon fridge with freezer), a shower and toilet room, seating for up to four people, and of course a sleeping area with a queen size bed.
Pricing for this extreme expedition vehicle is available upon request.
Technically, expedition vehicles are not made as such from a factory’s line. Most of them are conversions of existing trucks, and the list of suitable platforms is quite large. At its top is Daimler’s Unimog.
The one in the gallery above is one of the largest in the lineup, the Unimog U 4000, converted into a survivalist’s machine by a group called Unicat. It’s a 6x6 all-rounder with the ability to house a small family in times of need or fun.
The drivetrain hardware is prety much stock. The Unimog is powered by a 218 hp engine (not that impressive, but it'll get you places thanks to the 6x6 drive) linked to an 8 -speed transmission with Telligent gearshift, and draws its fuel from two tanks capable of holding 540 liters (142 gallons) of fuel.
The back of the truck has been modified and turned into an at least temporary house. Sandwich plate panels of fiberglass composite make up the walls and roof, and are dotted with burglarproof windows and a skylight. On top of it sits the roof-mounted spare wheel rack, accesible by means of a built-in crane.
Extreme as the truck looks on the outside, the interior is pure coziness. In there you can find the kitchen (equipped with stainless steel sink, 2-plate induction cooker, microwave with oven and grill, and a 130 liter/ 34 gallon fridge with freezer), a shower and toilet room, seating for up to four people, and of course a sleeping area with a queen size bed.
Pricing for this extreme expedition vehicle is available upon request.