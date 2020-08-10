2021 International Harvester Scout Imagined With Ford Bronco Underpinnings

Best known for 4x4 utilities, the International Harvester Company folded in the 1980s and it’s currently incorporated into Navistar International. The ever-popular Scout full-size SUV with tremendous off-road capabilities predates the Ford Bronco by five years, but despite being first, few people give it the credit it deserves.
Produced from 1961 to 1980 and also available as a two-door pickup truck with a removable top, the Scout had a hard time at first because this segment wasn’t as popular as it happens to be these days. Lest we forget, the only competitor at that time was the Civilian Jeep series from Willys Motors, Kaiser-Jeep, and AMC.
Being so close to each other, the IHCS and Bronco also go together as you can tell from this fabulous rendering from Abimelec Arellano. “I know I am not the only one who thought of this,” the pixel artist wrote on Instagram, and even though the grille is Ford through and through, you can mistake this fellow for the Bronco.
Arellano kept things nice and utilitarian as far as the exterior design is concerned, opting for a retro green and white top over black steelies with polished hub caps. Even the round taillights are beautifully simple and perfectly adequate for a no-nonsense off-road vehicle, and the same can be said about the stamped tailgate.
The two-door SUV rides on massive wheels that wouldn’t look out of place off the beaten path, and off-road goodies further include heavy-duty bumpers with a couple of tow hooks up front. A good ol’ trailer hitch is also featured, and this brings us back to the Bronco. The Blue Oval has promised us 3,500 pounds at most, be it the 2.3-liter or 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines and seven-speed manual or 10-speed auto.
That being the case, you’re better off with the Ranger mid-size pickup truck if you’re into towing. Or the Ranger Raptor that the U.S. doesn’t get if you want the best of both worlds. When all is said and done, a modern revival of the Scout is best suited to the Bronco’s engines instead of carbureted V8s from the olden days.
On an ending note, the life-sized Scout is much more affordable on the second-hard market that original Broncos for obvious reasons. One of them is the hype surrounding the new Bronco, which will soon be available to configure online.
