1 C8 Corvette Races Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and a Camaro ZL1 on the Highway

More on this:

1966 Buick Gasser With 150 Shot NOS Drag Races Tuned 2020 Toyota Supra

The Hoonigan boys are known for one thing above all else – drifting the heck out of modified cars. But in this YouTube video, you won’t see Ken Block doing the tire-slaying Gymkhana like there’s no tomorrow. Instead, we’ve been treated to a series of drag races between two polar opposites. 7 photos



“Loose rules, unprepped surface, and nothing to prove other that what’s faster on the day.” That’s how the cookie crumbles, and having said these, let’s focus on what’s hiding under the hoods of those cars.







The Buick also happens to be fairly light at 3,260 pounds compared to the Toyota’s 3,400 pounds or therebouts, but in the corners, the Japanese interloper with German underpinnings has the advantage thanks to more modern suspension tech, electronic driving aids, and a lower center of gravity.



Toyota’s idea of a BMW Z4 isn’t stock either. All told, 409 ponies are available at the tap of the loud pedal. This gets us to another difference, and that is the transmission. The Muncie M21 is a manual while the ZF 8HP is a torque-converter auto that shifts pretty fast by all accounts.



Still, which of the two is the fastest across the quarter-mile? Unsurprisingly, the Buick rips the Toyota to shreds in the first round. Second time around, the Gasser shows its superiority again in a straight line.



On the third and final run, the old-school Detroit metal accelerates better but loses speed to the



“This vs. That” is how “the anti-traditional drag racing show” is called, and for the first episode in the series, Hoonigan decided to pit a 1966 Buick against a 2020 Supra. Yup, that’s a fight between America and Japan, eight cylinders battling six, and a generation gap to top things off nicely.“Loose rules, unprepped surface, and nothing to prove other that what’s faster on the day.” That’s how the cookie crumbles, and having said these, let’s focus on what’s hiding under the hoods of those cars. Gasser is a term that describes a drag racer fueled with gasoline instead of high-octane dinosaur juice. The 430 big-block V8 is a 7.0-liter mill with Edelbrock parts and a fair amount of nitrous oxide. To the point, the owner can add 150 horsepower to this bad boy with the help of a lil’ NOS.The Buick also happens to be fairly light at 3,260 pounds compared to the Toyota’s 3,400 pounds or therebouts, but in the corners, the Japanese interloper with German underpinnings has the advantage thanks to more modern suspension tech, electronic driving aids, and a lower center of gravity.Toyota’s idea of a BMW Z4 isn’t stock either. All told, 409 ponies are available at the tap of the loud pedal. This gets us to another difference, and that is the transmission. The Muncie M21 is a manual while the ZF 8HP is a torque-converter auto that shifts pretty fast by all accounts.Still, which of the two is the fastest across the quarter-mile? Unsurprisingly, the Buick rips the Toyota to shreds in the first round. Second time around, the Gasser shows its superiority again in a straight line.On the third and final run, the old-school Detroit metal accelerates better but loses speed to the Supra by the end of the 440-yard sprint, ending in a photo finish. Once again, the Buick smoked the Toyota.