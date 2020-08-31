New Alfa Romeo Supercar Rendered With Tipo 33 Design Influences

1 Modernized Alfa Romeo Montreal Is the Italian Muscle Car That Needs to Happen

Founded as A.L.F.A. in Milano 110 years ago, Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili turned into Alfa Romeo in 1920 thanks to Italian entrepreneur Nicola Romeo. The golden age for this storied manufacturer, however, ranges from the 1940s to the 1960s. 8 photos



Penned by the coachwork designer Franco Scaglione, the Tipo 33 Stradale also stood out from other Alfas in terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow thanks to an all-aluminum V8 with dry-sump lubrication, SPICA fuel injection, and a DOHC valvetrain. It was the bee’s knees in terms of 1960s engine technology, and pretty powerful as well despite the 2.0-liter displacement. To the point, it produces 230 PS or 227 HP at 8,800 rpm.



Taking inspiration from the glorious mid-engine sports car, transportation and product designer Giannis Stergiadis fired up his Photoshop suite to create the “110 Speciale” concept. Call it a rendering or a



“Made as a personal tribute for 110 years of Alfa Romeo, the main inspiration was the 33 Stradale and Disco Volante,” said Giannis. The side profile features a little 4C while the rear deck has a bit of McLaren to it, but all in all, it’s hard to mistake the 110 Speciale for anything else as far as exterior design is concerned. Up front, the rendering doesn’t shy away from Alfa Romeo’s latest styling language, first seen on the Tonale Concept.



