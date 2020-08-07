2 Mid-Engine Alfa Romeo Supercar Rendering Is Wishful Thinking at Best

Alfa Romeo “e-MiTo” Rendered, Italian EV Doesn’t Look Half Bad

Built from 2008 to 2018 in Turin and named after Milan and Turin, the MiTo is one of the cutest hatchbacks of the previous decade. Not only is it a right-sized car for congested cities, but the elegant design and desirable badge made it a unique proposition in the segment. 11 photos



The Italian manufacturer never offered hybrid assistance or an electric option, but



According to the new production plan, Alfa Romeo intends to roll out an indirect successor to the MiTo in the guise of the B-UV in 2022 with an all-electric option. This fellow is likely to feature the e-Common Modular Platform from Groupe PSA, and the same can be said about the e-MiTo rendering from pixel artist



Take a look at the footprint of the car, then observe the side profile and wheelbase. There’s no denying the e-CMP is hiding under the skin, and the front fascia features stylistic influences from the Tonale crossover due in 2021 as the Giulietta's replacement.



Silva couldn’t resist the temptation to put the Q4 badge on the hatch door, but so far, Groupe PSA hasn’t given its subcompact EVs all-wheel drive. From the Corsa to the 208 as well as the DS 3 Crossback, all of them come with front-wheel drive.



