Alfa Romeo “Remus” Rendering Looks Absolutely Fabulous, Based on Ferrari Roma

As far as grand tourers are concerned, you can’t go wrong with the Bentley Continental GT in terms of comfort. For sportier driving characteristics, Aston Martin has just the car for you in the guise of the DBS Superleggera. Still, the Roma promises to be a little sharper thanks to the F1 know-how of Ferrari.
Tipo F169 rolled out in November 2019 with bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful looks and a twin-turbo V8 connected to an eight-speed DCT with blistering-fast shifts. On the driving front, the Side Slip Control 6.0 system makes the Roma a tail-happy hooligan at the touch of a few buttons if you like that oversteery stuff.
Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, doesn’t have anything to offer in this segment. Given that Enzo Ferrari cut his teeth modifying Alfas for racing, it’s a bit of a shame how times have changed for the two Italian brands. However, process engineer Andras Veres is much obliged to treat our imagination with a splendid rendering of what it could have been. Ladies and gentlemen, enter the Remus.
The rendering’s name comes from Roman mythology, the legend of Romulus and Remus. The story differs from source to source, but as you all know, only one of them gave his name to the capital city of Italy. On a different note, the Prancing Horse is doing great while Alfa Romeo is struggling to make ends meet in 2020.
To the point, Alfa Romeo wanted to revive the GTV as a coupe and the 8C as a mid-engine supercar with hybrid assistance. That plan fell through over poor sales and little money for research and development, prompting the Turin-based automaker to switch its future product plan to a compact crossover and a B-UV.
Tonale is how the compact-sized model is called in concept guise, and it’s a front-/all-wheel-drive affair as opposed to the Giorgio platform of the Stelvio. Further down the road, the subcompact model is pretty certain to utilize French underpinnings thanks to the merger between FCA and PSA.
