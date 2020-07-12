5 Alfa Romeo “Chiron” Looks Like a Modern Version of the 159

Alfa Romeo "Giulia TZ4" Digitally Imagined With Striking Exterior Design

Are there any chances of it happening in the real world, or anything remotely similar to this design study? No, unfortunately not. The Two distinct versions of the Giulia TZ were offered in the 1960s, simply called TZ1 and TZ2. Produced by the Autodelta competition department under the supervision of legendary engineer Carlo Chiti, the two siblings number 112 and 12 units, respectively. Alfa Romeo resurrected the Tubolare Zagato moniker in 2010 with the TZ3, of which 10 examples were ever produced.The third and final incarnation, however, is an Alfa Romeo only in badge and styling. Peel away the Zagato -bodied aluminum shell, and you’re treated to the underpinnings of the Dodge Viper. Only the Corsa racecar spec differs under the hood, featuring a 4.2-liter V8 instead of a thumpin' great V10.However, all three models in the TZ series share the “ coda tronca ” short tail based on the research of a man called Wunibald Kamm. The Kammback or Kamm Tail is meant to minimize aerodynamic drag, improving the car’s speed and fuel economy while maintaining a practical shape for the rear end. This design feature can also be seen in the Ford GT40, Toyota Prius, Shelby Daytona, Ferrari 250 GTO, as well as the Tesla Model Y crossover.Reimagined through the magic of Photoshop as a limited-edition coupe with Giulia underpinnings, the TZ4 in the photo gallery also stays true to Wunibald Kamm’s aerodynamics research from so long ago. The short and sloping rear end is complemented by no fewer than four exhaust pipes, and the five-spoke alloy wheels lead us to believe that a twin-turbo V6 hides up front.Speaking of which, the sharp-styled hood and grille are uncharacteristically aggressive for an Alfa Romeo. Penned by Argentine freelance designer Facundo Castellano , the digital reinterpretation of the Tubolare Zagato has also lost its side mirrors in favor of two cameras. The four-leaf clover can easily be seen on both of the front fenders, and from the looks of it, the rendering is a two-seat affair instead of a five-seat car like the Giulia.Are there any chances of it happening in the real world, or anything remotely similar to this design study? No, unfortunately not. The GTA and GTAm special editions will have to make do with four doors instead of a two-/three-door coupe. Going forward, Alfa Romeo will focus on electrification and an all-new crossover - the Tonale - instead of revisiting past models such as the TZ.