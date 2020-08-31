Porsche Lets YouTuber Explore the Museum Archives, Let's Dive in With Him

The Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart might very well be the most famous in the world when it comes to automotive-related history. It is the home of Porsche and every fan should at least once in a lifetime visit the renowned Porsche Museum. Of course, due to various reasons, this might not be feasible for everyone – but luckily the century of blazing-fast Internet speed is well upon us. And there’s another perk when casually enjoying a virtual visit to such a legendary location... you might also get treated to a special behind the scenes.
When it comes to Shmee150 and his YouTube videos we always expect the very best – though not necessarily in terms of video filming prowess (he is so rich, why on Earth does he not appeal to professional help?!). Instead, we are generally looking for treats – such as his latest visit to the Porsche Museum where he also got inside the company’s storage archives.
The Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen, Germany is home to an incredible roster of more than 700 cars and Shmee first treats us to a quick go-round of the actual museum premises for a few personal highlights. For example, we can see his love of Porsche cars when he singles out the 919-tribute racer that broke the Nurburgring Nordschleife record.
Or you could genuinely see the emotion when he encounters the 1898 P1 electric car or the 1900 Lohner-Porsche Mixed Hybrid (the very first car of the type) before jumping into the modern age with the 919 track model that took the Le Mans hattrick in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The latter was preserved post-race by the company complete with the grime and dirt (which was actually covered in a protective lacquer coating).
But we got sidetracked, just like Shmee, so let’s not forget the great road cars – from the 356s in 1948 to the original 911, the astonishing 959 or the Carrera GT and 918 Sypder hypercars. They are all there, including the first working 918 prototype which had a Carrera GT chassis and the working hybrid powertrain or even a ruby stone-like Ruby Red 964-generation Carrera RS, among others.
OK, enough, let’s dive into the archives. After all, we are here for those goodies, as well. Porsche is keeping a huge assortment of models behind the scenes to make sure it can properly maintain them and showcase glimpses of its incredible history on very special occasions.
They look casually lying around, some with the keys inside... but there’s still a German sense of organization. There are numerous 911s bundled together – including the one million example, the modern tribute to the original “Number 57,” or the last naturally aspirated Carrera – a Targa example with a manual box.
The pirates’ cave storage archives also have a lot of 356s, Carrera GTs (we spotted six), 918s (around 8), 919 Le Mans racers, 959 Safaris and even some 911 GT1s. There are also numerous cars hidden under protective covers so we can’t help but wonder what else Porsche keeps secret aside from a convertible Cayenne...
