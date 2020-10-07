A Yacht for Your Toys, When Your Superyacht Isn’t Enough: The Lynx YXT 34

The idea might seem preposterous, but it’s a real thing: the trend for shadow vessels has been picking up steam (pun intended) in recent years, and Lynx Yachts can vouch for it.
Shadow yachts are smaller vessels that act as companions for the mothership and take some of the load off it. In this particular case, we’re talking about an entire collection of water toys, which, though fun to take out on the water, can prove cumbersome when not in use. A shadow vessel frees up space and allows guests on the mothership to enjoy it as is, without the sight of all that stuff piled neatly in a corner. Even if it’s a tender garage.
You know what they say, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Lynx Yachts wants to take care of that, taking your toys and giving them their very own yacht.
Lynx calls these shadow vessels yacht extenders, and has an entire line dedicated just to it. The YXT 34, where the number stands for the length (34 meters / 112 feet), comes in two flavors and is the embodiment of the philosophy outlined in the paragraph above. You get Sport and Plus, with the difference between the two being that the latter can actually serve as a mini-replica of your superyacht. How incredibly fancy.
Either model offers 1,500 square feet (139,3 square meters) of deck space, but that space is best used on the basic Sport model, which retains basic functionality and offers housing for four WaveRunners, a submarine, a large rigid-hulled inflatable and a limo tender. You also get a crane that will easily put your toys into the water and bring them up again. This basically means that you will only have to use the superyacht for your helicopter, and use freed up space otherwise. Maybe throw a gigantic party.
The Plus version of the YXT 34 is the Sport model all dressed up. It has tweak finishes, higher-quality materials, and comes with several customization options as regards finishes, with the goal of allowing owners to opt to have it matching the mothership. A mini-replica for the superyacht, if you will.
In addition to carrying your toys, the Plus model comes with a 670 square-foot (62.2 square-meter) gym with optional massage room, and two 160 square-feet (14.8 square-meter) rooms that can be turned into laundry center or additional storage, with freezers and refrigerators, or even an office. Three double crew cabins and a crew mess, a lounge area in the wheelhouse, and beach club with dedicated sundeck are also options worth exploring. How the final layout turns out is entirely up to the owner.
Shadow yachts are smaller vessels that act as companions for the mothership and take some of the load off it. In this particular case, we’re talking about an entire collection of water toys, which, though fun to take out on the water, can prove cumbersome when not in use. A shadow vessel frees up space and allows guests on the mothership to enjoy it as is, without the sight of all that stuff piled neatly in a corner. Even if it’s a tender garage.
You know what they say, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Lynx Yachts wants to take care of that, taking your toys and giving them their very own yacht.
Lynx calls these shadow vessels yacht extenders, and has an entire line dedicated just to it. The YXT 34, where the number stands for the length (34 meters / 112 feet), comes in two flavors and is the embodiment of the philosophy outlined in the paragraph above. You get Sport and Plus, with the difference between the two being that the latter can actually serve as a mini-replica of your superyacht. How incredibly fancy.
Either model offers 1,500 square feet (139,3 square meters) of deck space, but that space is best used on the basic Sport model, which retains basic functionality and offers housing for four WaveRunners, a submarine, a large rigid-hulled inflatable and a limo tender. You also get a crane that will easily put your toys into the water and bring them up again. This basically means that you will only have to use the superyacht for your helicopter, and use freed up space otherwise. Maybe throw a gigantic party.
The Plus version of the YXT 34 is the Sport model all dressed up. It has tweak finishes, higher-quality materials, and comes with several customization options as regards finishes, with the goal of allowing owners to opt to have it matching the mothership. A mini-replica for the superyacht, if you will.
In addition to carrying your toys, the Plus model comes with a 670 square-foot (62.2 square-meter) gym with optional massage room, and two 160 square-feet (14.8 square-meter) rooms that can be turned into laundry center or additional storage, with freezers and refrigerators, or even an office. Three double crew cabins and a crew mess, a lounge area in the wheelhouse, and beach club with dedicated sundeck are also options worth exploring. How the final layout turns out is entirely up to the owner.