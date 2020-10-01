5 Yes, Your Kids Can Sleep in Their Car Seats, but Only When Traveling

Mercedes-Benz Brings AMG Comfort, Luxury and Safety to Hartan Baby Strollers

It’s never too early to start ridin’ in style. 6 photos AMG models.



In fewer words, here’s your chance to buy your baby his or her first Mercedes without actually buying a car. Both AMG models, one in black and one in graphite because Mercedes is somber like that, come with features Mercedes owners will instantly recognize from the marque. They include suspension, wheel design, seat cover and a five-point harness, all of them meant to create a comfortable and safe, and also a luxurious and “sporty” first ride for your baby.



Mercedes says the large wheels on the new stroller work just as fine on “familiar paths” and “for off-road activities.” The latter puts a rather hilarious image in one’s mind (anyone who’s ever had a small baby to care for, that is) but the idea is that these are tough wheels that render any walk comfortable and safe regardless of terrain. Suspension, air-chamber tires inspired by the C-class and reliable brakes do their part to ensure this happens.



There’s a five-point harness for the baby and the ability to turn the shell either way, either facing the world or the parents. The stroller is foldable down to a very compact size, which makes it a good fit even with sportier vehicles.



However, if you’re going to go down the Mercedes route for



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

