When Aston Martin builds country houses with organic gardens, it doesn’t just build a regular farm: it creates bespoke works of art that stand out both for unique aesthetic and functionality / sustainability.

Aston Martin Designed a Residential Estate, Sylvan Rock, and It’s Breathtaking

30 Sep 2020, 8:08 UTC ·
Sylvan Rock is the first private residential estate designed by Aston Martin Design, in partnership with S3 Architecture. Aston Martin Design has done real estate before and it’s always been top of the game stuff, like the Miami penthouse or customized auto galleries or lairs, so it’s not like it’s new to the game. Somehow, Sylvan Rock in Hudson Valley still manages to stand out.

Situated in a rocky, isolated, 55-acre lot in the middle of the woods, two hours from Manhattan, Sylvan Rock takes its name from its unique location. It also takes design cues from the surrounding area, clad in blackened cedar with angular facades and multiple construction bodies that seem to emerge from the blackened rocks.

“We wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of our cars – there is no single facade that dominates. Fully integrated into its surroundings and the community, Sylvan Rock is rare example of a complete residential work of art,” Cathal Loughnane, Head of Aston Martin Partnerships, says in a statement of the project.

Sylvan Rock, which is scheduled to start construction in 2021, is beautiful, so the claim by Aston Martin Design that they set out to create a work of art is no exaggeration. Perhaps just as importantly, Sylvan Rock is built with an eye for functionality and sustainability.

“The Sylvan Rock estate offers a reimagined modern lifestyle,” S3 Architecture partner Doug Maxwell adds. “At the core of the vision is a strong connection to nature, wellness, flexible use spaces and accommodation for extended stay guests.”

Access to the home is possible at the end of a winding 2,000-foot (609-meter) driveway for which, Aston Martin swears, the DBX is just perfect. As long as you get it with the companion Aston Martin picnic kit. Because what’s the point of getting into real estate if you don’t plug your cars, right?

Jokes aside, once you make the drive, you get to the 5,983-square-foot (555.8-square-meter) interior that comes with four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a three-car garage slash auto gallery viewable from the inside as well, a lounge, an executive office suite and a bespoke wine cellar. Luxuriously appointed interiors with floor-to-ceiling glazing, trimmed in genuine leather and hardwood, are perfect to relax and take in the beautiful surroundings.

Attached to the main residence are three multi-functional guest pods (because you want your guests to be close, but not that close), a generous poolhouse next to the outdoor pool and an actual treehouse. Part of the same project with the Aston Martin Design signature, the guest houses and the treehouse are in keeping with the black, angular aesthetic and the somber feel of the place. The pods can be repurposed to serve wellness or educational purposes, and be used by the future owner as personal gym / spa area or for home-schooling.

Also on the premise is a dedicated agricultural food garden, “accessed via a separate service entrance [that] can supply both the owner and regional farm markets [and] allows for the luxury of true self-sufficient privacy,” Aston Martin says. This is farming done Aston Martin-style.

The property is listed with Corcoran Country Living for $7.7 million. Unlike with the Miami penthouse offer, you don’t get any Aston Martin car with the offer, so you must bring your own.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
