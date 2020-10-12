4 This Rolls-Royce Is Aiming for Air-EV Speed Record, Not Going Anywhere For Now

The Rolls-Royce Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy Is “Light Pollution,” Illegal

The Flying Lady, also known as the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot / hood ornament is arguably one of the most famous women in the automotive industry, and she’s not even a real person. It’s been sitting on Rolls-Royces for more than a 100 years and it’s seen various iterations, from solid gold or silver, to the more recent illuminated translucent polycarbonate figurine.According to Rolls-Royce in a statement to the Daily Mail , the £3,500 ($4,565) option has been a very popular one with clients since it was introduced in 2013, but it’s no longer available. The official website still lists it with a “price on request” mention, but it’s been discontinued.As the carmaker puts it, the decision to withdraw it from the market stems from an early 2019 regulation by the European Commission regarding “light pollution,” which virtually makes illuminated car ornaments illegal . Customers who still have the illuminated Flying Lady will be offered refunds or a replacement ornament, one that doesn’t include lights.“Sadly, we are telling our customers that we will by law have to disconnect their Spirit of Ecstasy,” the carmaker says, adding that they’re now working on a “package” to replace the illuminated version. “We felt it our moral obligation. We sold this option in very good faith. We are forced to retract it now through no fault of our own.”All versions of the Flying Lady mounted on Rolls-Royces retract within the hood in case of an accident, in order to minimize potential pedestrian injury. They can also be hidden when the car is parked, to discourage vandals, or simply when the owner doesn’t feel like rolling with the ornament in full view, by using a button hidden in the glovebox.