These Rolls-Royce Concepts Were Dreamt by Young Minds, Can Fly or Tread Water

Automakers have joined the fray in trying to make these troubled times a little less hard on the next generation, each coming up with imaginative ways to help the young ones spend their extra energy. One of the most successful enterprises – judging by the thousands of entries – came from Rolls-Royce in the form of a Young Designer Competition. Short and concise, the query was for kids aged 16 or less to “design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future.” And so, they did.
In case you didn’t know, children have a vivid imagination. And they don’t need much to give it free reign. Let’s just say that one of greatest automakers of all time asking them to incorporate any features and capabilities they want was a great stimulus, so Rolls had more than 5k of entries when it closed admissions.
Tough call for the judging panel, so the last time we heard about the Young Designer Competition the company provided a huge shortlist of illustrations. Things didn’t get any easier moving forward, as we can see Rolls-Royce has decided there would be more than one winning entry – and a bunch of “Highly Commended” entries also along for the ride.
The winners were placed into four categories, and the children’s designs come from Japan, France, China, and Hungary. The oldest aspiring designer was 16, while the youngest was just six – and all of them will enjoy time spent in a Rolls-Royce alongside a friend on their way to school.
All four, along with the three other high commendations have also gone through the digital creation process that Rolls uses for its real cars.
They are all rendered illustrations now, thanks to the Rolls-Royce Design Team, and the judges also selected additional winning entries from various regions around the world to further emphasize the brand’s implication for the local operations.
The winning UK entry also got a particularly important gift – submitted by a girl named Sofia, it landed her school a complete Greenpower electric car kit so it can take part in upcoming Greenpower motorsport events.
You can check out her design – titled Bumblebee 5000 (and our personal favorite) along with the rest of the winning illustrations in the attached gallery.
