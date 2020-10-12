These Rolls-Royce Concepts Were Dreamt by Young Minds, Can Fly or Tread Water

Automakers have joined the fray in trying to make these troubled times a little less hard on the next generation, each coming up with imaginative ways to help the young ones spend their extra energy. One of the most successful enterprises – judging by the thousands of entries – came from Rolls-Royce in the form of a Young Designer Competition. Short and concise, the query was for kids aged 16 or less to “design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future.” And so, they did.

9 photos