1959 Mulliner Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Has Gorgeous Looks and Broadway Credits

Wondering how to give a classic British luxury automobile a deep American flavor?! Well, look no further than infusing a coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud with some Broadway producing credits courtesy of its first owner. Also, better expect a huge asking price when crossing the auction block since we are dealing with one of just 13 examples reworked by H. J. Mulliner & Co., one of the oldest company in the coachbuilding business.
Whenever dealing with Mecum and its huge events, such as the one in Dallas (October 15th - 17th), one can expect some gems to get lost in translation. After all, the company is touting a 1,000-vehicle roster like it’s nothing for the car aficionados heading out to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
Still, when you’re a 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I Mulliner Drophead Coupe, it’s actually quite easy to stand out in a crowd. For starters, the British luxury model is a great option when looking for a classic that’s still very drivable on a daily basis.
And this example perfectly fits the bill with its delicate and very intimate conversion by H. J. Mulliner & Co to Drophead Coupe specifications, one of just 13 done on the Silver Cloud Series I chassis. Also, it helps keeping your mind at ease that it will go under the hammer after somebody else shelled out an estimated $336,000 in having it professionally restored by Vantage Motorworks.
The serene Silver Cloud has a Sand Acrylic exterior color with a Beige Connolly leather and Fawn Wilton wool carpeting interior, and according to the details submitted by the auction house, it has clocked less than 100 miles since the restoration has completed.
There’s a certain American flair to this U.S.-commissioned car with factory left hand drive, because it was originally ordered by Lawrence Carr, a relatively successful Broadway producer during the 1950s and 1960s.
True, because it’s a Silver Cloud Series I, the new owner will not be getting the larger 6.2-liter Rolls-Royce V8 engine. But will it really matter there are only 4.9-liters under the hood to send power through the GM-sourced four-speed automatic transmission when cruising through New York’s Manhattan district with the top down?!
Still, when you’re a 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I Mulliner Drophead Coupe, it’s actually quite easy to stand out in a crowd. For starters, the British luxury model is a great option when looking for a classic that’s still very drivable on a daily basis.
And this example perfectly fits the bill with its delicate and very intimate conversion by H. J. Mulliner & Co to Drophead Coupe specifications, one of just 13 done on the Silver Cloud Series I chassis. Also, it helps keeping your mind at ease that it will go under the hammer after somebody else shelled out an estimated $336,000 in having it professionally restored by Vantage Motorworks.
The serene Silver Cloud has a Sand Acrylic exterior color with a Beige Connolly leather and Fawn Wilton wool carpeting interior, and according to the details submitted by the auction house, it has clocked less than 100 miles since the restoration has completed.
There’s a certain American flair to this U.S.-commissioned car with factory left hand drive, because it was originally ordered by Lawrence Carr, a relatively successful Broadway producer during the 1950s and 1960s.
True, because it’s a Silver Cloud Series I, the new owner will not be getting the larger 6.2-liter Rolls-Royce V8 engine. But will it really matter there are only 4.9-liters under the hood to send power through the GM-sourced four-speed automatic transmission when cruising through New York’s Manhattan district with the top down?!