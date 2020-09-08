Experience the Front-Engined V8 Porsche Coupe as This Luxurious 1994 928 GTS

Do you think that driving a Panamera, a Macan, or a Cayanne makes you somewhat different among the traditional crop of Porsche owners?! Better think again, because if you really want to stand out in a crowd without towering (pun intended) over the rest of the Porsche family you would better think more outside the box. Such as in going for a front-mounted V8 instead of the rear-dwelling flat six... in a coupe body.
A 1994 Porsche 928 GTS that is just about ready to go under the hammer next month during the Mecum Auctions Dallas 2020 event scheduled at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on October 15th - 17th perfectly fits the bill. In more than one way, if we are to extrapolate from the serious black exterior with a classy tan leather interior combination.
You could easily pass for an eccentric Porsche fan of models from yesteryear that discards the 911 Turbo craze of the 1990s for something a little more comfortable, easier to drive, and decidedly more refined.
Or you could go for the connoisseur attire and explain the 928 was Porsche’s reinterpretation of a luxury sedan – back when the Panamera’s four doors were still considered sacrilege. No matter the option, you are definitely going to cause a stir when showing off at your next business meeting at the wheel of something like this.
It is still early to make a prediction about the possible auction price of this gorgeous 928 GTS example, but judging by its mint condition and the low mileage (a shot of the odometer in the attached gallery reads 56,549 miles over 26 years) we would not be surprised if it came close to 100k.
Actually, this is anyone’s guess considering the very few snippets of information provided in the auction house’s listing. As in they are only giving us the plain obvious elements: 5.4-liter V8 with 345 hp, the top-end four-speed automatic transmission and a black exterior with tan leather interior. With the looks and performance, does anyone really care to know more?!
