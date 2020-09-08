Experience the Front-Engined V8 Porsche Coupe as This Luxurious 1994 928 GTS

Do you think that driving a Panamera, a Macan, or a Cayanne makes you somewhat different among the traditional crop of Porsche owners?! Better think again, because if you really want to stand out in a crowd without towering (pun intended) over the rest of the Porsche family you would better think more outside the box. Such as in going for a front-mounted V8 instead of the rear-dwelling flat six... in a coupe body.

13 photos