2007 Corvette Pace Car Edition Has Just Seven Miles, Window Sticker Is Included

Chevrolet, its beloved Corvette sports car, and the Indianapolis 500 race share a lot of great memories. Pacing a motorsport event has always attracted fans, according to automakers, so no wonder the GM company took advantage of more than three decades of tradition. A special edition model is always a logical outcome, and some people know very well these cars might have increased value in the years to come. What we do not understand is how could anyone resist the temptation to drive this spectacular Atomic Orange C6 convertible for so long?!
Most likely the new car scent has worn off since 2007, when this example was sold new by the Jack Cauley Chevrolet, Inc. in West Bloomfield, Michigan. But, other than that, everything else looks untouched. Just imagine, this car has been driven for just seven miles (11 km)!
It is part of the Dallas, Texas, auction programmed for October 15th - 17th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center by Mecum Auctions during the “Low Mile Corvette Pace Car Collection” - and it is the least-driven car of the lot. Any less than that and we would have traveled backward in time to the day of production at the factory...
One of just 500 examples produced, this Atomic Orange C6 Corvette Pace Car Edition is sporting a contrasting black top and black interior, as well as the company’s ubiquitous LS2 V8 that was good for 400 hp at the time of delivery. Want a neat detail that would settle the bill for us - how about that color-matching engine and cockpit detailing?
Aside from the Atomic Orange elements, there are also numerous others just waiting to be discovered inside – except for the original window sticker, this unit is also protected against the elements via the factory-installed protective plastics. That is not all, because it turns out it also comes with an Award of Excellence at the Concours d'Elegance in Dayton, Ohio.
Other interesting tidbits might be considered the 3LT pack and Z51 Performance package options, along with the Z06-style rear spoiler, great-looking quad-tip exhaust, or the nice twin five-spoke aluminum alloys that highlight the perforated disk brakes.
It is part of the Dallas, Texas, auction programmed for October 15th - 17th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center by Mecum Auctions during the “Low Mile Corvette Pace Car Collection” - and it is the least-driven car of the lot. Any less than that and we would have traveled backward in time to the day of production at the factory...
One of just 500 examples produced, this Atomic Orange C6 Corvette Pace Car Edition is sporting a contrasting black top and black interior, as well as the company’s ubiquitous LS2 V8 that was good for 400 hp at the time of delivery. Want a neat detail that would settle the bill for us - how about that color-matching engine and cockpit detailing?
Aside from the Atomic Orange elements, there are also numerous others just waiting to be discovered inside – except for the original window sticker, this unit is also protected against the elements via the factory-installed protective plastics. That is not all, because it turns out it also comes with an Award of Excellence at the Concours d'Elegance in Dayton, Ohio.
Other interesting tidbits might be considered the 3LT pack and Z51 Performance package options, along with the Z06-style rear spoiler, great-looking quad-tip exhaust, or the nice twin five-spoke aluminum alloys that highlight the perforated disk brakes.