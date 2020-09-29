2007 Corvette Pace Car Edition Has Just Seven Miles, Window Sticker Is Included

Chevrolet, its beloved Corvette sports car, and the Indianapolis 500 race share a lot of great memories. Pacing a motorsport event has always attracted fans, according to automakers, so no wonder the GM company took advantage of more than three decades of tradition. A special edition model is always a logical outcome, and some people know very well these cars might have increased value in the years to come. What we do not understand is how could anyone resist the temptation to drive this spectacular Atomic Orange C6 convertible for so long?!

33 photos