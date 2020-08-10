First Ever Concours Virtual "Best in Show" Is the Stirling Moss 300 SLR 722

With the world in complete turmoil, the automotive industry had to quickly rethink some of its traditional features to make sure its shows do not enter the endangered species list. This is how a regular Concours d’Elegance experience turned into the inaugural Concours Virtual. This was a show anyone was able to enjoy from home and even vote on the personal favorite among 245 automobiles arranged in 18 classes.
Of course, even an online event has to run its due course and the Concours Virtual has reached the end of the line alongside its panel of judges – among them The Duke of Richmond, Derek Bell, Nick Mason, car designers Peter Stevens and Marek Reichman, as well as Pebble Beach boss Sandra Button - as they finally selected the “Best of Show.”
The honor went to the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR “722” racer that was driven by Stirling Moss, with Denis 'Jenks' Jenkinson by his side, during the famous 1955 Mille Miglia road race in Italy. The 1,000-mile legendary trip was completed in just ten hours, seven minutes, and 48 seconds, at an average pace of 99 mph (160 kph). Remember, this is 1955 we are talking about!
Sir Stirling Moss’ car was followed in second place by the Bertone-styled 1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero. The concept, presented that same year at the Turin Show, is a fully working prototype currently owned by a private collector in the U.S. that allegedly likes to drive it around and impress the audience when he enters or exits the futuristic concept by lifting the entire windscreen assembly.
Third place was acquired by the 1970 Porsche 917K Salzburg example that took home the win in the year’s edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race. It was helmed by Richard Attwood and Hans Herrmann to achieve the endurance race’s first ever victory for Porsche, who went on to score an additional 17 titles afterward.
Because no event can ever exist without the power of the crowd, the Concours Virtual also opened up all competing classes to the “People's Choice Best of Show.” The award went to the unique 1948 Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport by Figoni & Falaschi car, custom built for the “Zipper King” Mr. Fayolle with a chrome zip featured just above the cyclops-style central headlight.
