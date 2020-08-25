This 1979 Excalibur Series III Phaeton Is More Appropriate for the Roaring '20s

We are just a couple of days away from the start of Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special event programed between August 27th and 29th on the premises of the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. And we found ourselves running out of time to present you with the most interesting models just about ready to cross the auction block. Fortunately, we still have a moment or two for this impeccable German American copycat.

11 photos