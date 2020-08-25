This 1979 Excalibur Series III Phaeton Is More Appropriate for the Roaring '20s

We are just a couple of days away from the start of Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special event programed between August 27th and 29th on the premises of the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. And we found ourselves running out of time to present you with the most interesting models just about ready to cross the auction block. Fortunately, we still have a moment or two for this impeccable German American copycat.
You might think retro car styling has been a staple of modern times, but you would be wrong. Case in point, this impeccable 1979 Excalibur Motor Car Company Series III Phaeton that is just about set to go under the hammer in Florida next to numerous other attractions.
It was produced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – far and away from its spiritual ancestor, the 1928 Mercedes-Benz SSK. The German sports car was used as direct inspiration by American industrial designer Clifford Brooks Stevens for a spiritual successor project at Studebaker. Only that Stevens’ auto manufacturing partner quickly bowed out of the equation and the visionary stylist had to look elsewhere for technical support.
He found it at General Motors and the Excalibur automobile quickly drew attention from performance car aficionados thanks to its low 2,100-pound (950 kg) mass and strong Chevrolet 327 cubic inch engines of Corvette heritage and equal 300-hp level.
Back to our white on tan interior example, this 1979 Excalibur belongs to the Series III Phaeton range, one of just 340 examples produced for the year. It has been entered by the auction house as part of “The Low Mileage Collection” and as such comes with an odometer reading of just 19k miles.
Performance will not represent an issue for the new owner because the Arthurian legend inspired roadster has a powerful 454 cubic inches V8 under the never-ending hood and comfortably delivers all ponies to the wheels via an automatic transmission. Also, modern amenities not found on a 1928 SSK would be the air conditioning, powered steering and brakes (with discs all around), among others.
