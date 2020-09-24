1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition Is Virtually Brand-New at Just 17 Miles

General Motors has a strong connection with one particular race – the Indianapolis 500. As per custom, in 2020 it was the C8 Chevrolet Corvette’s turn to act as pace car. for the 17th time for the family. But how about owning a low-mileage special edition collector’s car from 1978? Yes, the one honoring the exact model that kickstarted the ‘Vette tradition, the granddaddy of them all...
And when we say low mileage, we are not exactly making the car justice. At just 17 miles on the odometer, this 1978 Corvette Pace Car Edition is like time-traveling back to the moment it exited the factory gates and casually taking it out for a spin until you reach the closest gas station for the first refill!
The unit in question is part of Mecum’s upcoming Dallas sale that has been scheduled for October 15th to 17th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
And it’s also not the only pace car-inspired limited series model ready to cross the auction block, as the auction house is submitting to the audience a bunch of cars from the "Low Mile Corvette Pace Car Collection.”
One of the 6,502 examples (one for each Chevy dealer of the time) in the 1978 Pace Car Edition, the unit was envisioned as one of Corvette’s gifts for the series’ 25th anniversary – proudly wearing the renowned black over silver two-tone paint job. With just 17 miles (27 km) traveled, unfortunately not many have seen its iconic livery during the past 42 years.
That’s great news for the future owner, who is getting a 350ci V8 engine to go with the option package-RPO Z78 featured on the pace car replica models. The goody pack was quite comprehensive for the age, and included powered steering, brakes, windows, and locks, as well as factory air conditioning, a silver leather interior, glass T-Tops, and polished aluminum wheels, among others.
