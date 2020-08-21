Meet the Lunaz Phantom V and Silver Cloud, the First Two EV Classic Rolls-Royce

Restoring and modernizing a timeless classic is no easy feat. It is time consuming and an equally expensive thrill. But, if done right, it pays off handsomely. Therefore, car aficionados have turned a cult-following niche into something that could be part of the bread and butter of the world’s greatest automotive brands moving forward.
Just look at the electric conversion programs created by Jaguar and its British rival Aston Martin – or even at Ford’s reinvention of the Mustang into the Mach-E fully electric crossover. On the other hand, smaller specialists might also have a saying in this up and coming segment that marries vintage looks and elegance with modern technologies and electric powertrain.
One such example comes from British outlet Lunaz Design, a company very conveniently located on the outskirts of UK’s famous Silverstone Circuit. They are not looking into automotive motorsport, though, and instead decided to bring heritage at the forefront of their endeavors. We met them for the first time late last year when their first representative of the in-house electric restomod strategy was a pristine 1953 Jaguar XK120.
Rolls-Royce cars featuring a fully electric powertrain. Well, the time is nigh and Lunaz has officially revealed the first representatives of the limited-production series Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud EVs. So far there are 30 build slots available for either and prices are set to kick off at £350,000 (almost $460k).
You could almost say it is mere spare change, considering Lunaz has so far worked on a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V for the restoration and reengineering process, which in fact costs at least £500,000 (not including local taxes). The more affordable quota is actually for the Silver Cloud series, with the company accepting orders for a variety of variants such as the four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop head coupé from the I, II and III Series.
Back to the headmaster Phantom V, Lunaz has taken the example through a full restoration process that included ditching the ICE (internal combustion engine) powertrain in favor of Lunaz’s proprietary EV elements which include both hardware and software elements.
Just imagine, the company might have struck a genius cord because this might very well be the world’s most silent chauffeur-driven car ever. Or, at least until Rolls-Royce itself decides to switch to green energy. We are certainly facing interesting times going forward.
kWh battery pack (Silver Cloud has 80 kWh) for a reassuring range of more than 300 miles (no one wants to feel range anxiety in such a car, right?).
The driver is the one most firmly anchored in the present via an integrated infotainment system with satellite navigation and the equally modern air conditioning unit can be controlled by any of the eight persons on board. The car basically retained its original configuration – front bench with three seats, rear bench for another three and two extra seats.
The first finished example of the limited 30-unit series has been elegantly dressed up in a two-tone Midland Grey/ Cinereous Grey tuxedo, while the hand-painted separation line has been inspired by an item from the car’s past life – a pink Bakelite telephone used by the rear occupants. The latter was lovingly kept and upgraded for modern, encrypted use, over the latest cellular technology standard.
Inside, the Phantom V naturally blends the past and future thanks to Lunaz’ craftmanship. Sustainably sourced Argent Grey leather adorns the seats, with the traditional stitching discarded in favor of a contemporary double welt piping feature in Whisper / Argent Grey. And the subtle shade of pink is once again used for an unexpected detail – a signature finish for the interior of the grab-handles.
