Cardi B Gets Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Offset on Her Birthday

12 Oct 2020, 4:33 UTC ·
What do you get the woman who’s rich enough to buy herself whatever she wants? If you’re Offset and that woman is Cardi B, you get her a custom Rolls-Royce for herself and daughter Kulture.
Rappers love their custom cars and no one loves expensive rides more than Cardi B, especially since she can also use them as props for her selfies – a thing Cardi has long owned up to. Already the owner of an impressive fleet, she has now added a new vehicle to her ever-growing collection: a family-friendly Cullinan.

Cardi B, one of the most successful female rappers of the moment and the most surprising political voice / commentator in entertainment, turned 28 on October 11. She celebrated with a weekend-long rager in Las Vegas, Nevada, since current restrictions in Los Angeles wouldn’t have allowed it to throw the party she wanted.

This meant Offset, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture and from whom she filed for divorce just last month, had to go through the trouble of having her gift sent to Vegas. It wasn’t a tiny piece of jewelry, either: as the video at the bottom of the page shows, he gifted her a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he had delivered right at the party.

The video is fuzzy and shaken, and hardly offers a decent look at the car but, judging by Cardi’s reaction, it was up to par with her expectations. The Cullinan came with an included Rolls-Royce carseat for Kulture, with her name embroidered in the headrest.

This being Cardi, we’re bound to see more of the car and / or find out more details about it in the coming days. As of right now, the rapper’s car collection includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Bentayga, a Mercedes-Mayback S-class, a Lamborghini Aventador S and a Chevrolet Suburban, and that’s just the cars we know of.

Perhaps the most hilarious part is that, until not long ago, Cardi didn’t even have a driver’s license. In typically brutally-honest fashion, Cardi admitted she loved expensive cars and would buy them even though she couldn’t personally drive them, because they made her look good in social media photos.



