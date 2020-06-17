$40,000 Scale Model of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Will Blow Your Mind

Luxury car brands have some of the best customers in the world, willing to drop big bucks on toys they haven't seen before. This isn't limited to actual automobiles, as proven by this accurate yet extremely expensive miniature replica of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
There is literally no point in having a miniature version of a Rolls-Royce SUV. If you can buy the real deal, you're already doing better than most of us and you should feel a little guilty. Can you imagine if rappers had miniature versions of their gold chains to put on accurate dolls?
That would be pretty weird. However, we can't deny there's something cool about this model. Many car guys grew up with toys, wondering what it would be like to have a more accurate depiction of the full-sized automobile. Rolls-Royce can make that happen if you have extremely deep pockets.
According to Supercar Blondie, the model is 1:8 scale and costs from $17,000. That's something we can confirm based on our previous article. However, this particular one is made to certain specifications and costs closer to $40,000.
According to her report, this requires 450 man-hours to fabricate, is made out of 1,000 components and replicates almost every aspect of the full-scale SUV. That's like charging $88 per hour, which is more than most actual mechanics make. That said, Rolls-Royce can require anything since they own the Cullinan's copyright.
Among the more note-worthy details on the replica are functioning headlights and taillights, the accurately depicted 6.75-liter V12 engine, illuminated dashboard, and the little stitches on the leather. It's even got a remote to control everything which can be used to lock the doors and pop the hood.
Again, this is way too expensive for our taste. $40,000 can buy a decent new SUV. The model is so dorky that we'd be embarrassed to show it off, but we don't wear any diamond chains either.
