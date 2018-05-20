autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Delivered in Kuwait, Looks Like the Black Cab

Unless it's a Mitsubishi Mirage, buying a brand new car is very exciting. However, few things come close to taking delivery of the brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan just a few days after it was unveiled.
You've probably already seen pictures of the red example arriving in the Middle East thanks to @almuraba. Which is why we're going to kick things off with something new.

We've got photos of the first black Cullinan being delivered in Kuwait thanks to Instagrammer @nmr250. While we don't want to pass judgment too quickly, jumping on the Cullinan-hating bandwagon is too tempting.

While time might make this uber-luxury SUV look better, black isn't the color for it. With a tall roof and slightly undersized wheels, this millionaire play toy looks a lot like iconic Black Cab. Open the doors and... it's even worse since both have the coach configuration.

30 years from now, the Cullinan is going to make a great wedding rental, provided that all internal combustion engines don't get banned.

The real-life impressions are going to be different because the Cullinan is bigger than almost every SUV on the road. And the Rolls-Royce attention to detail is going to shine through in carefully crafted exterior elements like the iconic grille.

This is not only the first SUV Rolls-Royce have done, it's also their first AWD car, unlike Bentley. From some of the teasers we've seen before the launch, things were taken very seriously in the off-road department, and we do not doubt that people in Kuwait will try to surf the dunes.

2,660kg will be pushed along by the familiar Six and Three-Quarter engine with 653 bhp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the Lamborghini Urus, which has many off-road modes, the Cullinan has just one which figures things out for you.

Don't you guys feel that the shape of the wheels and brake disks is a little strange? Looking at the interior is also a little offputting because it feels a bit squeezed. That's because they had to fit more stuff in a similar footprint to the Phantom.
