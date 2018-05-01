autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Drifts on Sand and Snow in New Video

It’s not very often we get to see a Rolls-Royce going sideways on various road or off-road surfaces. Come to think of it, before the Cullinan, there were no such official images to begin with.
Last week, as part of the joint effort the British builders are making together with a National Geographic team, a video showing the company’s first SUV in the desert surfaced.

Now, another clip hit the carmaker’s media channels, this time a collage of images showing the Cullinan as it takes on sand, snow, and mud in various locations in the world.

The official specs for the model have not yet been released, but on Tuesday Rolls-Royce said under the hood of the car sits "the king of engines." That is likely the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 used on the Phantom.

On the Phantom, the V12 has an output of 563 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Slightly different numbers are to be expected for the unit fitted into the SUV.

Together with the other clips released since the Final Challenge began, Rolls-Royce revealed the Cullinan uses an aluminum spaceframe, rear-axle steering, and all-wheel-drive capability.

The clip you see below is part of the slow unveiling of the model chosen by Rolls-Royce at the beginning of April. For the rest of May as well, the SUV will continue to travel the globe and prove its worth among its older,more experienced SUVs.

Together with National Geographic’s Cory Richards, the Cullinan set off from the Scottish Highlands and is slowly going to the United States, via Austria and the Middle East.

“After years of development, Rolls-Royce Cullinan is almost ready for launch. Only its final tests stand in its way,” said the carmaker.

“We have a history of carrying out trials in the open, such is our confidence in our vehicles – and we are proud to honor this tradition with our first-ever SUV.”

