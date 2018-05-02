See How the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Was Made in Leica-Quality Photos

Venturing into a market segment that is completely new for its business, Rolls-Royce is trying its best to promote the Cullinan SUV to as many people as possible, despite the fact that only few will afford to buy it.

7 photos







Partnering with Leica Camera, Rolls-Royce will be presenting a set of photographs shot by portrait photographer Cat Garcia among company employees as they were working their magic putting together the Cullinan.



Only a limited set of photos from the shoot were released by the carmaker, showing only marginal details of how the car was made and a couple of portraits of the men and women who worked on the vehicle. More will probably be displayed in London next week.



“As we prepare for the imminent arrival of Cullinan, our highly anticipated all-terrain SUV, it gives me great pleasure to present a series of images by celebrated photographer, Cat Garcia,” said company executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös.



“London Craft Week is the perfect platform to demonstrate the passion behind the hand-craftsmanship applied to every motor car that leaves the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.”



The photos shown here tell no tales about the technical characteristics of the Cullinan. Word is under the hood of the car will sit the king of engines, probably the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 used on the



Full details will probably be released by mid-summer at the latest. To make the Cullinan a star among SUVs, the company and its car embarked on a two-month journey from the Scottish Highlands to the United States, via Austria and the Middle East, together with a National Geographic team led by Cory Richards. Well as that may go, it is still not enough for a brand which seeks to promote the concept of a high-sided all-terrain vehicle. To take matters one step further, Rolls-Royce will be attending the London Craft Week starting May 9 with a special exhibit.Partnering with Leica Camera, Rolls-Royce will be presenting a set of photographs shot by portrait photographer Cat Garcia among company employees as they were working their magic putting together the Cullinan.Only a limited set of photos from the shoot were released by the carmaker, showing only marginal details of how the car was made and a couple of portraits of the men and women who worked on the vehicle. More will probably be displayed in London next week.“As we prepare for the imminent arrival of Cullinan, our highly anticipated all-terrain SUV, it gives me great pleasure to present a series of images by celebrated photographer, Cat Garcia,” said company executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös.“London Craft Week is the perfect platform to demonstrate the passion behind the hand-craftsmanship applied to every motor car that leaves the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.”The photos shown here tell no tales about the technical characteristics of the Cullinan. Word is under the hood of the car will sit the king of engines, probably the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 used on the Phantom that develops 563 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.Full details will probably be released by mid-summer at the latest.