2024 Honda S2000 Successor Rendered With Futuristic Styling, Civic Type R Engine

At the present moment, the sportiest Honda you can purchase on a budget is the Civic Type R. The hot hatchback’s 2.0-liter turbo may also be used for the all-new S2000, which is rumored to return in 2024 on the 25th anniversary of the corner-carving roadster with a fabric top.
The last time we’ve heard anything about a revival, Forbes quoted “a source close to Honda” and “marketing gurus who are seriously considering a new model” back in December 2020. Pixel artist Somak Biswas was inspired by the hearsay to reimagine the S2k with the Japanese automaker’s current styling language, and the design study is unquestionably appealing.
Very thin LED headlamps and daytime running lamps flank a Civic-inspired front fascia that doesn’t feature an upper grille. Two air intakes complement the lower radiator grille, the dual-spoke wheels feature the same black finish as the mirror caps and windshield frame, and the rear end is dominated by full-width taillights and a generous aerodynamic diffuser.
As far as the exterior is concerned, the finishing touch comes in the guise of two body-color nacelles. The long hood and short deck pay tribute to the S2k we all know and love, but the interior is a very different affair thanks to a huge touchscreen display that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Full-width air vents and a terraced center console with touch buttons also need to be mentioned, along with the lack of a gear lever.
Honda couldn’t make a case for a torque-converter automatic or a dual-clutch transmission for the Civic Type R, and I don’t expect the all-new Civic Type R to steer away from the stick-shift setup that provides a lot more engagement and excitement to the driving experience. As such, the next-gen model needs a manual as long as it features an internal combustion engine.
The question is, do you believe that Honda can make a case for an S2000 in this day and age? After all, sports cars aren't selling well. Heck, even once-popular sporty cars such as the Ford Mustang are struggling.
Very thin LED headlamps and daytime running lamps flank a Civic-inspired front fascia that doesn’t feature an upper grille. Two air intakes complement the lower radiator grille, the dual-spoke wheels feature the same black finish as the mirror caps and windshield frame, and the rear end is dominated by full-width taillights and a generous aerodynamic diffuser.
As far as the exterior is concerned, the finishing touch comes in the guise of two body-color nacelles. The long hood and short deck pay tribute to the S2k we all know and love, but the interior is a very different affair thanks to a huge touchscreen display that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Full-width air vents and a terraced center console with touch buttons also need to be mentioned, along with the lack of a gear lever.
Honda couldn’t make a case for a torque-converter automatic or a dual-clutch transmission for the Civic Type R, and I don’t expect the all-new Civic Type R to steer away from the stick-shift setup that provides a lot more engagement and excitement to the driving experience. As such, the next-gen model needs a manual as long as it features an internal combustion engine.
The question is, do you believe that Honda can make a case for an S2000 in this day and age? After all, sports cars aren't selling well. Heck, even once-popular sporty cars such as the Ford Mustang are struggling.