Honda CB900 Crosses Over to the Aftermarket Side via Sydney-Based Workshop

If modified two-wheelers are a form of art, Sp9ine is probably a modern-day Michelangelo. 9 photos



At its core, this project is based on a glorious 1981MY DOHC inline-four that boasts four valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 901cc. The four-stroke powerplant is fully capable of summoning up to 95 untamed horses at 9,000 rpm, while a relentless torque output of no less than 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) will be produced at approximately 8,000 rpm.



This brutal force is transmitted to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, leading to a respectable top speed of 132 mph (213 kph). All things considered, it’s quite safe to conclude that



After cleaning up the bike’s main frame, Australia’s moto surgeon kicked things off by cutting the CB900’s stock subframe. In its stead, he went about installing a one-off loop-style module that wears rear-mounted foot pegs to achieve a meaner riding stance. He also discarded the airbox and relocated the battery to a bespoke steel box that sits above the swingarm.



Next, holes were drilled around the rims of Honda’s legendary Comstar wheels to achieve a rugged aesthetic. The original gas tank has been chopped up, giving this custom creature a slimmer silhouette that makes it look twice as agile. In the performance department, the inline-four mill got honored with retuned carbs and a four-into-one exhaust system from Delkevic.



Furthermore, Sydney’s guru treated the CB900’s standard forks to a thorough overhaul, while a pair of top-grade aftermarket shocks arrived to handle rear suspension duties. Last but not least, the original lighting components were removed to make way for LED counterparts, except for that sexy round headlight.



