Overnight Snowfall Turns Tesla Model Y Into Neighborhood Plow

More on this:

1 Canada-Made Maple Majestic Aims to Reinvent the Whole EV Thing

2 New U.S. Pricing Strategy for the Model 3 and Y Should Improve Tesla’s Sales

3 Tesla Model 3 Loses Rear Window on the Freeway

4 Why the Apple Car Could Actually Be Good News for Tesla

5 Apple Car Considered a Major Threat to Tesla, GM, and Ford