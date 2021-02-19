Overnight Snowfall Turns Tesla Model Y Into Neighborhood Plow

With the bad weather that has taken the U.S. by storm, certain drivers are more prepared for dealing with the low temperature than others. And here are two ingredients that might help: living in Colorado, where the weather is unpredictable all year round, and belonging to the automotive media tribe. But enough with the preparations - we're here to zoom in on a snowy adventure involving the Tesla Model Y.
With certain parts of the said state having experienced over a foot of snow earlier this week, the crew over at The Fast Lane Truck decided to use the EV as a plow. Sure, the $59,990 MSRP of the Model Y Performance we have here is a bit steep for such a piece of equipment and, if you must use one of Elon Musk's creations in an unconventional attempt at dealing with snow, the Not A Flamethrower might be a more affordable alternative - we're obviously kidding, please don't try that on the streets.
Then again, we have to consider this is just a temporary use - once you're out of the white stuff, you might be able to put those 384 hp and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque to good use.
Now, as the TFL crew mentions in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the tires do the heavy lifting here (it's actually more like heavy gripping and channeling). It's also worth noting the EV had been gifted with Michelin CrossClimate 2 all-weather rubber.
As the snow flows over the nose, the windshield, and roof of the crossover, we can notice the aerodynamics of the vehicle, so, while we're talking financial bits, you can think of this as a low-budget trip to the wind tunnel.
On a more serious note, if you ever happen to find yourself dashing through the snow in such fashion, make sure to follow the example TFL sets in the video and clear the radiator grille before this sort of play can bring overheating trouble. Oh, and mind whatever might be lurking beneath the surface, okay?
