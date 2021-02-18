New Pricing Strategy For the Model 3 and Y Should Improve Tesla’s Sales

It is easy to ask lots of money when you are the only one around with a certain kind of product. Tesla used to be like this, but the international competition is now pumping up the pressure.
At least a recalibration of the prices is necessary to keep the already known Tesla automobiles interesting for the potential clientele. Also, lowering the prices looks like a good idea when over time it turned out there are sometimes quality issues with these products.
Now, would you expect Elon Musk to let the money go, just like that? Tesla Inc. has reduced the price of its cheaper variants of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV, while raising prices for their performance variants, as the electric-car maker’s website is showing.
The price of the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been lowered to $36,990 from $37,990, while the Model Y Standard Range’s price came down to $39,990 from $41,990, according to the website.
Beyond this, the carmaker has been making various models in its lineup more affordable at a time when legacy automakers are working to establish their own inroads in the electric vehicle market. The standard lineup of the Model Y was launched in January, bringing its SUV’s price closer to that of the Model 3 sedan, the electric-car maker’s least expensive car.
The prices for the Performance variant of the Model 3 rose to $55,990 from $54,990 and Model Y to $60,990 from $59,990, the website showed. The price cuts come as Tesla looks to ramp up its deliveries. Overall, the company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above the Wall Street estimated figure of 481,261 vehicles.
