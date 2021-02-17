Why the Apple Car Could Actually Be Good News for Tesla

Homemade Ferrari 499 GTB Goes on Its First Drive, Is Now a Star

Many see the arrival of the Apple Car as a significant turning point for the entire automotive industry, with analysts expecting the Cupertino-based iPhone maker to eat up the market share of traditional carmakers, including Ford , General Motors, and others. 1 photo EV future.



But according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the arrival of an Apple Car isn’t necessarily bad news for Tesla. And it’s all because the world’s EV makers could continue investments in new technology that would eventually make its way to most models out there, not just to cars from a specific brand.



“[Tesla] can iterate industry-leading battery technology for another four or five years before Apple may be on the scene. But at some point, today’s EV players must share the sandbox,” Jonas was



At the same time, the launch of an Apple Car could be reason enough for other EV makers to invest big in new products and innovations that could help push the industry forward at a faster pace.



“Otherwise they could get left behind, whether it’s by Apple or someone else,” RBC analyst Joe Spak also commented.



One thing is certain, though: the Apple Car is coming, and the only thing we don’t know at this point is when this is supposed to happen. Apple is currently seeking a partner to manufacture the vehicle, and after being



If anything, analysts expect Apple to at least confirm the existence of the Apple Car later this year, shortly after finding someone to build it.