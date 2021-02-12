Porsche Taycan Outperforms Range Estimate During Independent Test, Tesla Doesn't

According to Edmunds, the Porsche Taycan 4S is capable of covering 323 miles (520 kilometers) between charges. That’s a 59.3-percent difference over the EPA estimate of 203 miles (327 kilometers), which is uncanny because the agency measures energy consumption in a laboratory.
Driving in the real world is a wholly different affair because many real-world conditions are impossible to recreate in a controlled environment. Simulating city and highway routes on a dyno can only get you so far, which is why I’m completely baffled by the car’s efficiency outside of the lab.
Edmunds has also found that the Hyundai Kona Electric, Ford Mustang Mach-E with AWD and the big battery, Kia Niro EV, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Audi e-tron Sportback, Nissan Leaf Plus, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and MINI Cooper SE outperform their estimates. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about the Polestar 2 Performance liftback and Tesla’s entire lineup.
The Sino-Swedish sedan couldn’t do better than 232 miles (373 kilometers) compared to the EPA-rated 250 miles (402 kilometers), but the Tesla Model 3 Performance is the biggest offender with 256 miles (412 kilometers) versus 310 miles (499 kilometers). On that bombshell, these driving range figures shouldn’t be taken at face value, according to the cited publication.
“Edmunds uses a more conservative driving style and puts greater emphasis on city driving over highway driving,” and the urban jungle is where EVs are more efficient thanks to much lower average speeds. “Overall, our numbers are intended to provide electric vehicle owners and potential customers with an additional data point so that they can make more informed decisions.”
If you’re in the market for a brand-new EV, you won’t go wrong with the Model 3 regardless of battery and drivetrain options. The only downside to picking Tesla over competitors from legacy automakers is that build quality can be really bad. Like my-bumper-fell-off-because-it's-raining bad.
On the upside, any serious issue that may arise in the first four years or 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) will be covered by the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty. The Palo Alto-based brand “covers the repair or replacement necessary to correct defects in the materials or workmanship of any parts manufactured or supplied by Tesla under normal use.”
