Document Proves Tesla Admits Model 3 Rear Bumper Design Flaw, Though Quietly

More on this:

1 Several Tesla Cars Burn to a Crisp in Sweden in Possible Massive Arson Case

2 Chinese Tesla Model 3 With LFP Batteries Is Now Heading to European Customers

3 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD Is America’s “Most Affordable EV” Per Mile of Range

4 LiDAR, the Technology to Make Self-driving Cars a Reality

5 The Tesla E-Vision GT Boat Brings a Clean Conscience to Luxury Transportation