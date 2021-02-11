Porsche Once Made a Harley-Davidson Engine, How About a 918 Superbike?

Imagining how established carmakers would make motorcycles is not something new. Ever since rendering tools capable of transforming an idea into the virtual world came to be, people have been trying to imagine what two-wheelers made by the auto world’s finest could look like.
Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen renderings showing us how a Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut would look, or an Aston Martin Valhalla, or a Lamborghini Veneno. Of the three we mentioned, Lambo is perhaps in the best position to pick up making bikes, given its ownership of Ducati.
But so is Porsche, if you come to think of it. After all, the Germans are responsible for making the Revolution engine that made its way into the impressive line of muscle bikes Harley-Davidson called from 2001 the V-Twin Racing Street Custom, also known as the VRSC or V-Rod.
Unlike the traditional V-twin engines Harley made, this one was configured at 60-degrees, not at 45-degrees. It came with a displacement of 1,131cc and developed up to 120 hp, controlled by means of a five-speed transmission.
Even if that might not seem much of an involvement in the motorcycle sector, it sure is a hell of a lot more than what other carmakers have been doing. So what if Porsche took this one step further and developed something based on the 918, for instance?
This is the question renderers from Budget Direct answered with this here exercise of the imagination. You’re looking at a cafe racer type of build, using design elements from Porsche's hypercar, like the four LED markers in the headlight, the design of the wheels, and the upward-pointing twin exhaust.
As for what powers it, the sky is the limit, this being a rendering and all. One could even stretch things a bit and imagine the Revolution made to fit and stuck in there.
