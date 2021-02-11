2022 Porsche 911 GT3 992 Is a Downforce Monster

Porsche has always liked to engage in delayed gratification with its special models, and the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is no exception to that rule, especially since the public has known how the car will look for almost a year now.
What not that many people know are all the technical specifications that accompany the new motorsport-derived looks, and it seems that we’re all in for quite a surprise in that department.
As most Porschephiles know, the GT3 nameplate was introduced back in 1999, and it was part of the 996 generation of the 911. Initially built as an homologation model for 911s racing in the FIA GT3 Cup, it has preserved its essence in every one of its no less than 13 iterations so far.
The 14th Porsche 911 to wear the GT3 moniker is right around the corner, and the Zuffenhausen sports car maker has finally unveiled its official launch date.
The online presentation will be made next Tuesday, on February 16, and will feature the Vice President of GT cars Andreas Preuninger and Porsche brand ambassadors and all-round racing legends Walter Rohrl and Jorg Bergmeister, among others.
“The first GT model based on the latest generation of the Porsche 911 (992) is all set to launch. A great deal of importance was attached to the transfer of technology from motorsport to the road during its development. The result: significantly improved performance on the circuit and in everyday life,” the tiny press release says.
Not yet officially confirmed, but it is expected that powering the downforce monster will be an evolution of the N.A 4.0-liter flat-six from the previous generation, modified for slightly more power and the ever-increasingly stringent emissions.
Another option would be a version of the 4.0-liter found in 718 Cayman GT4 and/or the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 RS, as that powerplant is actually derived from the 3.0-liter powering the latest 992 and already meets the latest emission standards.
The biggest news surrounding the new 911 GT3 is actually revolving around the massive improvement in downforce, with the car apparently being 50 percent stickier to the road without the drag coefficient being affected. The best part for purists? It will also feature a manual transmission option.
