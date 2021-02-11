Is Audi’s e-tron GT Just a Porsche Taycan With a Different (and Sexier) Body?

After a long development process, the production version of the e-tron GT is finally here, ready to go from strength to strength and prove itself against Tesla’s Model S and the Porsche Taycan. A quick overview of the spec sheet reveals many similarities with its VW Group sibling, and that brings an obvious question: how many of its components are shared with the Taycan?
More than two years have passed since the German carmaker unveiled the e-tron GT concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Initially a design study that showcased the company’s capabilities, it enjoyed a very positive reception, which led Audi to mass-produce the model.
It shares many components and technologies with the Porsche Taycan, and we’ll start with the platform, the building block of any vehicle.
Developed by Porsche, the J1 was first showcased at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, where the carmaker revealed the Mission E concept that would later become the Taycan production EV.
The e-tron GT is 4,990-mm (196.5-in) long, 1,960-mm (77.2-in) wide and 1,410-mm (55.5-in) tall. While its Porsche sibling is a bit smaller, measuring 4,963 mm (195.4 in) in length it’s 6-mm (0.2-inches) wider and between 32 and 35 mm (1.2-1.3 inches) shorter, depending on certain options and suspension settings.
Another important feature the two cars share is the revolutionary 800-volt architecture, which provides increased performance and faster charging times. Like the platform, it was also developed by Porsche engineers for the Taycan, making it the first production vehicle to use such a high-voltage system.
This means that the EVs are all-wheel driven (except the base Porsche Taycan RWD model), and although Audi advertises this layout as the next generation quattro, the software-based AWD system is identical to what the Porsche uses. It has nothing to do with the legendary mechanical quattro used in past models.
In terms of performance, the figures are not identical. The Taycan’s powertrain delivers between 402 hp (300 kW) and 751 hp (560 kW), depending on the model, while the e-tron GT can produce up to 528 hp (390 kW) in the quattro model and 596 hp (440 kW) in the RS.
Another component shared by the e-tron GT and the Taycan is the Performance Plus Battery pack. It integrates 33 cell modules, with each of them containing 12 pouch cells, and is able to store 85 kWh of energy net (93 kWh gross) in both vehicles.
NEDC cycle, the maximum range that the pack can deliver stands at 487 km (302 miles) for the e-tron GT quattro and 472 km (293 miles) for the RS.
The entry-level, rear-wheel-drive Taycan model with the Performance Plus Battery can travel on a full charge up to 484 km (301 miles), the 4S with the same pack delivers 408 km (254 miles), and the Turbo and Turbo S, which are only equipped with this shared battery, provide up to 452 km (281 miles) and 416 km (258 miles), respectively.
Since the platform, electrical system, motors, and battery packs are identical, the thermal management system and the two-speed transmission installed on the rear axle are also the same.
The braking system also shares similar components like the 10-piston front calipers, the cast iron rotors with a tungsten carbide coating pioneered by Porsche, and the high-performance carbon-ceramic rotors, optionally available on both models.
Unfortunately, since Audi hasn’t released all the details and dimensions of the brakes, we can’t compare them thoroughly. What we do know is that the tungsten carbide coated rotors are optional on the e-tron GT quattro and standard on the RS model. The high-performance carbon-ceramic versions have the same front diameter (420 mm/16.5 in) on both cars.
To conclude, the Audi e-tron GT is undoubtedly a Porsche Taycan with a different body, but many models out there share a huge number of components. This is common practice in the automotive industry and shouldn’t make the e-tron GT a lesser car by any means.
