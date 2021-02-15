Apple Reached Out to Nissan to Build the Apple Car, Talks Ended Abruptly

More on this:

1 Renault Seen as Possible Apple Car Manufacturer Despite Major Shortcoming

2 Nissan Reportedly in Pole Position to Build the Apple Car

3 Apple Car Production May Be Handled by Honda, Nissan, BMW, Stellantis, or Magna

4 Hyundai Denies Apple Car Talks Again, Still Likely to Build Project Titan Anyway

5 This Porsche 911 Turbo from Gran Turismo Is a Different Kind of Apple Car